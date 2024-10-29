Digital Product Owner of Trucks Data, Analytics & BI
2024-10-29
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a key role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This is us - your new colleagues within Analytics & BI Truck Brands
Within Data Analytics & BI you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, we learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. With data, the core component of our transformation journey, we will, together with our data talents, make the Volvo Group 2030 vision happen.
This will be your new challenge and how you could make an impact.
We are now looking for a colleague to join our Advanced Analytics & BI team in the position as DPO. Your role is to enable and to secure deliveries of data- and value driven digital products for the Truck brands of Volvo Group.
As a Digital Product Owner, you will work closely with the DPAO, your peers, digital product managers, data engineers, data analysts, data architects and trucks stakeholders, to continuously improve our products and the user experience together.
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As the Digital Product Owner, you will take ownership of specific part of the digital product and as a champion of the product vision and your team, you will turn the roadmap into deliverables and secure the alignment with the overall strategy and product vision. You are the leader of a stable team and responsible for managing the team backlog prioritization and delivery.
You carry a strong business value focus, at the same time you have technical insights to be an active part of joint dialogues and creations of road maps, lifecycle management of products. You are an active learner and contribute with new insights in AI & Analytics and how emerging analytics technology could best serve your business area at the same time as you take pride in optimizing value on already deployed and running solutions.
These are some selected responsibilities:
* Support the team in creating product specifications in the form of user stories with acceptance criteria, to ensure the stable team have all required information to deliver the desired outcome.
* Lead the product discovery process for assigned capabilities in collaboration with the digital product manager, data analysts, and engineers.
* Assist the digital product manager in ensuring that the product development backlog is properly organized, prioritized, and kept up-to-date.
* Contribute to the product vision, and champion this vision with stakeholders and the stable team.
* Ensure that proper analytics, tracking and data collection mechanisms are in place to understand user behaviours and/or product performance.
* Provide the necessary product support to the stable team as may be required to aid their delivery.
* Work with other parts of the organization when necessary to ensure the expected outcomes are achieved and measured.
* Owns team development to secure the team long and short-term plans for proper capacity and competence.
* Continuously reviewing the product life to identify areas for improvement and any deviations from the expected experience.
* Learning the market & customer needs through data and customer feedback.
* Foster an open, honest, and collaborative mindset within the team and with stakeholders.
Have a transparent communication to all stakeholders including users and customers
What's in it for you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent, and several years of experience in the field of data & analytics.
The right candidate will be able to operate and implement digital products effectively, dealing with ambiguity, and managing changing priorities. You are passionate about driving transformation in a business focused and collaborative way to achieve real impact. This role requires solid communication skills.
Required competencies
* Experience as a DPO of BI & Advanced Analytics solutions
* Knowledge of agile methodology
* Highly communicative and a collaborator
* Strong organization skills, high level of accuracy, sense of urgency and attention to quality
* "Can-do" and problem-solving attitude
* Fluency in English and preferably also Swedish
Are we a good match?
In the end of the day, we are looking for continuous learners. If you do not know everything today but have a strong commitment and the ability to learn you are a great fit for us. Are you curious and have questions?
