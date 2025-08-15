Digital Product Owner at Oatly (Maternity Cover)
2025-08-15
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health, and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in. This is a temporary position for maternity cover, starting from October 2025 (or as soon as possible) until the end of 2026.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
As aDigital Product Owner, you'll take on a pivotal role within our digital development team. You'll ensure we're building the right solutions at the right time, for the right reasons. Working closely with stakeholders across the globe, you'll help deliver sustainable technology solutions that support Oatly's mission.
This temporary position is ideal for someone with a strong technical background and a passion for product management who's ready to make an impact during a key phase of our digitalization efforts.
Here's the main elements of the role: Represent the customer in development discussions.
Plan and prioritize work for the development team based on business needs and feasibility.
Manage release planning for your assigned digital products.
Communicate effectively with stakeholders throughout the product lifecycle.
Facilitate in implementation and roll-out.
Maximize ROI for your digital products.
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help.
In this role, you will report to the Digital Product Director, and the position is based at our beautiful HQ in Malmö.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there...
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLEWe are looking for you who have a bachelor's degree in computer science, informatics, or a related field and a passion for product management and sustainability.
Key competencies & experiences:
Experience as a Product Manager/Product Owner in software development.
Familiarity with Agile and Lean methodologies.
Strong leadership, planning, and organizational skills.
Technical savviness and curiosity in utilizing AI and automation.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal (preferably in Swedish as well).
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BEWe think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities: You are a passionate advocate for sustainability who strives to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution.
You have problem-solving skills essential for identifying root causes and implementing effective solutions.
You are highly collaborative and understand that our success as a company depends on our ability to work together to find innovative solutions.
You are an entrepreneur at heart, with the know-how to create forward momentum and the stamina to relentlessly drive the process.
You are comfortable with ambiguity and chaos, energized by the challenge of building something lasting that benefits both the world and its people.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and are a result-driven person with high integrity. You thrive with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change. Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 31st of August.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly XOXO
#LI-TA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Jobbnummer
9460958