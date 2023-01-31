Digital Product Manager | Corporate Services
Polestar Performance AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Enterprise Services Domain
Enterprise Services is a domain within the Digital department that covers a wide are of services aimed at the internal business at Polestar. The domain is responsible for the digital foundation in terms of network and hardware all the way to our major platforms such as ERP and Integration as well as constituent applications for our lines of business. Enterprise Services plays a critical role in enabling, running, and protecting our business by harmonizing digital strategy, technology and operations across domains and boundaries.
About Corporate Services
Corporate Services is a Proudct Area within Enterprise Services that is responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining Digital Products and Services enabling the global business processes of Polestar corporate functions, including Legal, HR and Internal Communications. Corporate Services is also responsible for the team coordinating the IT deliveries to all our global facility roll-outs.
About the role
The Digital Product Manager is accountable for defining the vision and goals for the specific Digital Product Area within the domain. The Product Manager works in close collaboration with the digital leads within the product area as well as Business stakeholders and other cross Product Area Domain roles. They set the overall direction of the Digital Product Area, by defining targets, resource needs (recruitment, staffing re-allocation, budgeting) and building strong teams. The Digital Product Manager is also the manager of all team members within their product area, and as such responsible for performance reviews.
What you will do
• Accountable for having vision and goals for Product area defined and aligned with Domain
• Work with Head of Domain to monitor the Product area's adherence to all financial targets
• Responsible for managing the Digital Product Area cost-center, through alignment with Head of Domain and Finance
• Track and measure the Product area's performance health through OKRs and KPIs, and follow-up on these with the Head of Domain and Digital Leads as needed
• Synchronize goals with Digital Leads in teams and contribute to articulation of mission and goals for competence groups and teams
• Build a culture of accountability and ownership by empowering the Product area and setting clear expectations
• Line manager responsibility for all Digital Team members
• Responsible for conducting regular 1:1s with team members and for planning and executing the performance reviews
Who you are
• Experience as a product, service, or application owner/manager in the relevant product segment, with responsibility for P&L and key performance indicators of the organization
• Strong skills in servant leadership and experience of coaching and building high performing digital teams
• Deep understanding of IT industry trends and business needs, ability to create a vision for the domain's product groups
• Experience in agile ways of working, strong skills of maintaining and prioritizing a backlog
• Prior experience working in a technology-driven organizations/teams is a plus
• Excellent listener and strong communication skills to be able to create trust and convey complex ideas and alternatives to the teams and all stakeholders in different areas (such as HR, Legal, Internal Communications, IT)
• Credibility and leadership qualities with the ability to persuade and lead a set of diverse stakeholders
• Strong analytical skills to direct a product area toward the right decisions in the shortest possible time
Personal Qualities
An open mindset with ability to focus solutions rather than problems
Belief in a non-hierarchical culture of interaction, transparency, and trust in teams. Have a people-first mindset, use foresight. Willingness to "roll up one's sleeves," work and study outside of one's comfort zone and motivate the product area toward such behavior. Coach employees and support in removing roadblocks. Experimentalist frame of mind for innovation who is willing to fail fast and often.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way... Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Kontakt
Viktoria Stark viktoria.stark@polestar.com Jobbnummer
7399284