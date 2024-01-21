Digital Product Manager - Energy Management Systems
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-01-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
Volvo Energy Digital & IT
Digital & IT is a function within Volvo Energy. We support our customers transition to a carbon-free world through great Digital solutions and experiences that enables customers to shift to fossil-free transport operations. We truly care about the customer's business in terms of up-time, safety and productivity.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
Volvo Energy is building a highly qualified digital platform, an Energy Management System (EMS), to support the large need for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
We are growing our team and are looking for a Digital Product Manager for the EMS and battery optimization/monitoring (BOM) area.
You will be managing a set of digital products and be a natural go-to expert for your own digital capabilities within the EMS area. You will identify needs and define roadmaps and backlogs for digital capabilities within your responsibility. You will define the digital solutions best suited for these needs and define when it makes sense build own, and when to partner with other digital players in the EMS/BOM area.
Time to market is of great essence, why we strive to build and learn in short development and release cycles as well as leveraging different partnerships to provide EMS capabilities.
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading strategic discussions.
Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to learn and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
o Experience from working with energy management systems in the energy sector is considered an advantage.
o Good understanding of:
o EMS and SCADA
o IIot gateways
o Modbus and OPC-UA
o OpenADR, IEC 60870-5, 61850 and DNP-3
o NIS/NIS2
o Understanding of charging solutions, eMSP/CPMS, and associated standards OCPI/OCPP
o Solid understanding of cyber security, data management and modern integration technologies.
o Experience from Agile development and DevOps practices
o Strong technology interest - always interested in learning more
o A "boots on the ground, get the job done" attitude
o University degree relevant to the position: in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, Informatics or equivalent.
o Fluent in English, written and spoken.
This position is placed in CampX, Gothenburg, Sweden.
In addition to your CV, please provide a cover letter describing yourself and remember to answer with your reflections on the two following questions in your cover letter:
• What are the main barriers impacting the adoption of electromobility within the commercial transport sector?
• What are the obstacles from a truck driver perspective when shifting towards Battery electric vehicles and how could Digital solutions help overcome these? Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3668-42200149". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Claus Biller +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8408335