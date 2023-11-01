Digital Product Leader | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
2023-11-01
We are on a journey to establish the product teams bringing business processes, people, data and technology together. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and technology.
About the job
Product: Workday
In Inter IKEA we use Workday software to support us with the foundation for efficient People and Culture processes, with real time data for faster and better decision making. The core functional capabilities include HCM (Human Capital Management), Compensation and Benefits and Talent.
Talent is covering capabilities such as performance management, career profiles and succession management. Our platform team is currently supporting 24 000 co-workers employed in 27 countries.
One member working with the platform team will work as Digital Product Leader responsible for the composition and operational functioning of the digital product team connected to the Talent capabilities.
The Digital Product Leader will lead and secure the operation and continues improvement of Talent on Workday. You will be responsible for the digital product release plan, communication and setting of expectations for delivery of new features and functionalities. While working closely with key stakeholders including suppliers and users to manage dependencies, blockers and improving digital product delivery capabilities.
As Digital Product Leader you will work with a cross functional team, working with both running business support and new development requests.
In close cooperation with technology and business partners across Inter IKEA Group you will lead and secure roll-out, support and development of Talent capabilities
You will lead and practice the DevOps and agile culture where development and maintenance are handled by the same resources.
Establish and implement common ways of working and collaborate with users and capability leaders within Inter IKEA Group, incl. governance and communication on different levels.
Identify and capture business opportunities and deliver results with high sense of urgency when needed.
You will deliver value through involving and engaging people based globally
About you
You are an experienced Workday expert with passion to serve and support People Business Operations with digital solutions. As a person you are motivated by working in a high -pace organization where you can deliver results together with your colleagues and when you can enable an excellent employee experience and support through technology.
In your role as digital product leader, you will build trustful relationships across organizational levels through clear and simple communication, where your ability to communicate complex topics in a simple way will be key.
You are passionate about life at home and home furnishing and motivated to share and live the IKEA culture and values.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Minimum of 5 years of experience working with Workday Admin access
Knowledge and experience of issue tracking and product management tools such as Jira and Confluence
Strong ability to lead cross functionally through networks close to business in a collaborative way.
Skills to combine a long-term perspective with turning strategies into operational results and relevant actions for sprint planning.
Knowledge of communication and change management, including how to segment and tailor communication to specific needs.
Proactive attitude in problem-solving and risk mitigation, bringing a hands-on approach when needed.
Strong analytical thinking, with the ability to focus, set goals, and prioritize.
Interest and motivation to enable an excellent employee experience and support through technology.
Fluent in written and spoken English
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö in Sweden. This role sits in the Operations Management, Technology and Platforms and reports to Platform Manager and we currently have 5 openings roles for this role.
11 November 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit.
We have preferred candidates for these roles.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö in Sweden. This role sits in the Operations Management, Technology and Platforms and reports to P&C Product Area Manager.
11 November 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note that we have a preferred candidate for this role.
