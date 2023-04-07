Digital Portfolio Manager Product Development
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Digital Portfolio Manager Product Development
Volvo Penta is a global, world-leading supplier of complete power solutions for marine and industrial applications. Our comprehensive, reliable solutions have helped our customers all over the world increase their productivity and performance - in every detail. By continuously improving our offer, through innovative, sustainable power solutions and the strengths and expertise of the entire Volvo Group, we redefine premium for the modern market.
Volvo Penta wants our customers to perceive premium quality from the moment they first become aware of us, through the sales and delivery process, and throughout owning and operating our products. To support these objectives, Volvo Penta will in the coming years make significant efforts in fossil free power solutions, digitalization and connected services.
An important part of the digitalization will be carried by the ability to manage our product offer configurations for solutions and services and provide great tools for selling the right solution to our customers.
Volvo Penta Digital & IT is a global function responsible for Digital Strategy, Portfolio Management, Digital Solution Management, Data Management and Enterprise architecture. The Digital & IT function is an active part in developing and shaping the Volvo Penta processes and Digital solutions to meet current and future business needs.
Position description
Volvo Penta Digital & IT is now hiring a Digital Portfolio Manager with the mission to define and drive our tactical plan for supporting our Product Development processes.
As Digital Portfolio Manager, you will be managing and developing Volvo Penta's core digital capabilities for product development engineering, PDM, analytics, requirement- and compliance management as well as product and project management and follow-up in the product development domain.
You will work in a cross-functional network together with our enterprise architects, digital product owners, business analysts and colleagues from Volvo Penta Technology, Group Trucks Technology, Business Unit Marine, Business Unit Industry, Global Parts & Services and Volvo Group Digital & IT.
To manage this, you need to have proven experience in working with digital portfolio and/or product management. It is a strong benefit if you have experience from the product development area, for example from a Digital Portfolio- or Product management-, Delivery Manager- or Solution Leader role - or from a leading role within a Product Development organisation with a close connection to digital capabilities.
The Digital Portfolio Manager is a global functional role, reporting to the Vice President Core Product Services & Sales to Order, Digital & IT.
The position is based at Volvo Penta headquarters in Göteborg, Sweden.
Occasional travel outside Gothenburg is expected.
Core Responsibilities
Contribute to the strategy for our product development processes and toolchains
Define digital product vision, goals, and roadmap for the Product Development value stream
Manage the End-to-End capabilities and IT solutions life cycle to meet the needs for product development engineering, PDM, analytics, requirement- and compliance management as well as product and project management and follow-up in the product development domain.
Lead the work to identify and translate business needs and opportunities into development roadmaps, project proposals and operational development proposals
Anchor and drive the tactical implementation of the roadmaps, including budget responsibility
In close collaboration with your stakeholders, Identify and plan for resource & competence capacity needs to support development roadmaps
Qualifications
Combination of analytical and technical skills together with understanding of business processes to define and drive implementation of roadmaps
Experience from working with Product Development in Volvo Group's or similar business.
Experience in Digital & IT development working as functional leader in a global environment.
Experience in product development project- and agile methodologies is a merit.
Who are you
You have proven experience of working as functional leader, working in a global context in a D&IT delivery.
You have strong analytical skills and an interest to build a deeper knowledge about our processes, products, and our customers. You are a team player with great communication and networking skills, action oriented with delivery focus and your can-do attitude gets the work done.
In return we offer
• An opportunity to drive the development of Volvo Penta's customer offering, business processes and solutions with a true End-to-End and customer perspective.
You will be an important part of building the continued growth and success of an exciting, market-leading company. You will work in a team with highly skilled and passionate colleagues. This will give you an opportunity for career advancement and to develop professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with colleagues across the globe and deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, which drive our customer satisfaction, market success, profitability and growth.
To learn more about the job please contact
Rickard Eriksson, rickard.eriksson@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7638369