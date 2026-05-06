Digital Platform Executive to BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
Adecco Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to drive digital growth in a global company where the pace is high and the ambitions even higher? BAT is now looking for a Digital Platform Executive who wants to play a key role in developing our digital presence and creating commercial impact through data-driven campaigns and smart customer journeys.
In this role, you will work in a dynamic and fast-changing environment where you combine strategy with hands-on execution - and where your ability to deliver results truly makes a difference. Bridging offline touch-points with digital space in seamless consumer experience.
About the role
As a Digital Platform Executive, you will be part of our Consumer Experience team. You will collaborate closely with both local and international teams to ensure our digital platforms perform at their best - from strategy and planning to implementation and optimization.
You will drive and develop our digital ecosystem with a focus on acquisition, conversion, and retention, while ensuring a best-in-class customer experience across all channels.
The assignment starts immediately and will initially run for 6 months, with a strong possibility of extension. You will be employed as a consultant through Adecco.
Your main responsibilities
Drive, optimize, and further develop our digital platforms and campaigns
Plan and execute digital initiatives across campaigns - from idea to launch and follow-up
Work hands-on with websites by updating content, SEO, and technical development.
Own CRM activities to increase engagement and loyalty
Manage SEO efforts to maximize visibility and performance
Set, track, and analyze KPIs, continuously optimizing towards business goals
Collaborate with agencies and internal stakeholders to deliver best-in-class campaigns
Ensure all work complies with legal requirements, regulations, and internal policies
Your profile
You thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment where you are expected to take ownership and deliver results. With a strong commercial mindset, you are motivated by creating business impact through digital initiatives and campaigns. You are a true doer - someone who gets things done and can balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution when needed.
You are comfortable managing change, handling multiple projects simultaneously, and adapting quickly to new conditions while maintaining focus and energy. Your analytical skills allow you to interpret data and turn insights into actionable improvements, while your creative side helps you build and optimize effective campaigns.
As a person, you are self-driven, curious, and solution-oriented, with a strong desire to learn and grow. You are also a team player who builds strong relationships and collaborates effectively with both internal teams and external partners to achieve common goals.
We are looking for someone who:
Has at least 2 years of experience in digital marketing or e-commerce
Has worked with CRM systems (preferably Salesforce) and retention channels.
Has experience with paid media and/or SEO
Are used to building and optimizing campaigns with a clear commercial focus
Has a strong understanding of the full digital customer journey
Fluent in both Swedish and English
We review applications on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
About BAT,
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Matilda Nilsson at Matilda.Nilsson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact our support at info@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Hyllie Stations väg 41 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Matilda Nilsson matilda.nilsson@adecco.se Jobbnummer
9895717