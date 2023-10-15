Digital Modeler - Polygon Modeler
Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description:
The employee will work with existing interior projects as well as new interior and exterior projects. The work tasks will consist of developing low polygon models for HMI/UX needs as well as materials/textures and lighting in Unreal.
Requirements: Experience from similar work with Maya, Blender or Alias SUBD within automotive business.
Need to have minimum 6-10 year of previous experience from automotive industry.
Software and IT: Maya, Blender or Alias SUBD and Unreal.
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Personal attributes: Fluent in English (speaking and writing), communicative, team player, responsible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14
E-post: jobba@hookkoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8190784