Digital Modeler - Polygon Modeler

Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-10-15


Assignment Description:
The employee will work with existing interior projects as well as new interior and exterior projects. The work tasks will consist of developing low polygon models for HMI/UX needs as well as materials/textures and lighting in Unreal.
Requirements: Experience from similar work with Maya, Blender or Alias SUBD within automotive business.
Need to have minimum 6-10 year of previous experience from automotive industry.
Software and IT: Maya, Blender or Alias SUBD and Unreal.
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Personal attributes: Fluent in English (speaking and writing), communicative, team player, responsible.

