Digital Marketing Specialist to Nordea
2023-10-19
Are you a talented data enthusiast professional at the early stages of your career, seeking an exciting opportunity in the financial industry? In this role, you'll have the chance to become an expert in analytics and deepen your knowledge of data, analysis, and business development. If your strengths as an employee include a data-driven mindset, strong communication skills and a proactive approach to development- apply for this position today!
As a Digital Sales Analyst, you will support the business by providing insights into the success of digital service sales and play a crucial role in the development of digital service sales. In this role, you will work closely with your department and internal stakeholders. Your responsibilities will include analyzing and optimizing online services, troubleshooting issues, and providing monthly reports to support the business. Previous experience with Adobe Analytics software, your interest in the banking sector, and your passion for utilizing analytics to aid business will ensure your success in this role. This position offers an excellent opportunity for a driven individual at the beginning of their career who is oriented towards growth.
This assignment is 6 months to start with, with the possibility to be extended.
You are offered
• An excellent opportunity to gain valuable work experience in the banking sector.
• A diverse job role that allows you to enhance your professional skills.
• A supportive and friendly team environment.
Work tasks
• Analysis and optimization of online service sales pipeline
• Reporting to stakeholders and management
• Data management and analysis to support the business
• A relevant educational background.
• At least one year of prior experience in similar roles.
• Proficiency in Adobe Analytics, Excel and Powerpoint.
• Fluent in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) expertise.
• An interest and previous experience in the banking sector.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Analytical and systematic
• An excellent communicator and a professional in teamwork
• Persistent
• Eager to grow and develop
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We help our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and have done so for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities in which we operate, by being a strong and personal financial partner. Ersättning
