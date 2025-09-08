Digital Marketing Specialist to Nord-Lock Group
Nord-Lock International AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nord-Lock International AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Åtvidaberg
, Gävle
, Åre
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about shaping impactful digital experiences and driving growth through smart marketing? We're looking for a creative and data-driven Digital Marketing Specialist to take our global digital presence to the next level.
This role is critical to building brand awareness, driving leads, improving user experience, and ensuring we meet the needs of both internal and external audiences through effective management of our website, digital marketing initiatives, and related online channels. As a Digital Marketing Specialist you will work cross-functionally to deliver digital projects, optimize performance, and support our Business Units teams
Key Responsibilities
Digital Marketing & Campaign Management (40%)
Plan, execute, report and optimize global digital lead generation and awareness campaigns across multiple paid channels. Including account setup, content planning
Execute SEM strategies, including keyword analysis, analytics and actionable recommendations
Test and evaluate new digital channels and ad formats to maximize audience reach and campaign effectiveness.
Support regional marketing teams with digital marketing best practices, monitoring, optimization and analytics
Stay updated on digital trends, ensuring continuous improvement
Website Management (40%)
Oversee and maintain the company's websites and apps, working closely with web developer agency
Execute SEO strategy (technical) driving continuous site optimization and traffic growth.
Support and coach regions within the CMS
Build and optimize landing pages
Digital Performance and Analytics (20%)
Analyze and report on website and campaign performance to optimize customer journey and output
Configure analytics and event tracking to monitor KPIs and customer engagement
Oversee digital analytics and reporting, providing actionable insights to stakeholders
Who you are
The ideal candidate for this role is a proactive, digitally savvy specialist with a passion for web, digital marketing and online growth. You will play a central role in shaping our digital presence and supporting the company's global ambitions. The role collaborates closely with the digital marketing manager, regional marketing, content, IT, and external partners.
We think that you have:
A degree in Digital Marketing or a related field
At least 3 years' experience in digital marketing and web, preferably in B2B environments
A good understanding on the digital customer journey Building campaign pages and lead gen forms
Knowledge with CRM setup and campaign automation is desirable
Experience managing and editing website content; knowledge of Optimizely CMS is an advantage
Strategic & operational expertise in SEM and technical SEO
Proficiency in Google Ads, Bing Ads, Campaign Manager, and Meta
Strong knowledge of GA4, Google Search Console, Tag Manager, SEMrush, and other analytics tools. Analytical, and problem-solving abilities
Strong multitasking, and organizational skills; able to work independently and in teams
Curiosity in digital trends
Fully proficient in English
Why Join Us?
This is a chance to be part of a small specialist in-house team with a clear purpose: to elevate and support our brand and marketing efforts across the globe. You'll work on a variety of digital platforms and campaigns, contribute to brand awareness and lead generation, and play a key role in shaping our digital presence and development.
Nord-Lock Group is on a growth journey. A profitable forward leaning company with a clear mission to increase our global footprint, an exciting time to join our Head Quarters. Being part of Investment AB Latour, situated in the "Latour building" in Högsbo, we also have close connections to other Latour owned companies such as Hultafors group, Swegon etc.
About Nord-Lock Group
Nord-Lock Group is a global leader in bolting and engineering solutions. From deep subsea to outer space, our promise to buildconnections that last goes beyond manufacturing the best bolting technologies. Our people are experts in the lifecycle of secure bolted joints, innovators at the forefront ofdigital solutions andcommitted to doing business with respect for people and planet.
Our technology brands are all the original inventors of their respective technologies: Nord-Lock wedge-locking washers, Superbolt mechanical tensioners, Boltight hydraulic tensioners and Expander System pivot pins. We build connections that last.
Please send in you application latest by 28th of September, however we review applications on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nord-Lock International AB
(org.nr 556610-5739) Arbetsplats
Nord-Lock Group Jobbnummer
9496392