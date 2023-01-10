Digital Marketing Specialist To Hübner Photonics!
Are you looking for an exciting role within digital marketing at an international company who are experts in the laser-industry? Perfect! The Stockholm office of HÜBNER Photonics, Cobolt AB, are now looking for a passionate and experienced digital marketing specialist.
OM TJÄNSTEN
HÜBNER Photonics design, manufacture and sell innovative high-performance lasers and laser systems for use in a broad range of life science, quality control and metrology applications. With a recognition on the market for exceptional quality and reliability, they supply lasers internationally to leading manufacturers of analytical instrumentation equipment as well as to some of the most renowned universities and research labs in the world. The company works with customers who are at the cutting edge of medical research, from cancer detection and diagnostics to DNA sequencing and drug discovery.
HÜBNER Photonics is looking for a digital marketing specialist who can contribute with experience within digital marketing and apply it to a high-tech, innovative and well-established leading laser manufacture.
The Stockholm office of HÜBNER Photonics is Cobolt AB and is located at Solna Strand, Stockholm. The Cobolt AB facility is responsible for manufacturing two of the HÜBNER Photonics product lines in an on-site clean room environment as well as R&D, Product Management, Marketing and Administration. You will be a part of the Marketing team, consisting of two additional colleagues.
We offer:
• The opportunity to develop and improve the company's digital marketing, this by promoting the products through the marketing channels
• You will be a part of a diverse, skilled and dedicated company that is proud of their products and work together in a friendly atmosphere
• Fun activities and trips together with your colleagues!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Your primary responsibilities as a digital marketing specialist would include:
• Web and digital presence, working continuously with search engine optimisation (SEO) using SEMrush and Google Analytics and come with recommendations for improvements, implement and monitor the effectiveness
• Keyword research, recommend post titles and compare with competition, implement and monitor the effectiveness
• Maintain and edit web site (Word Press), keeping content updated
• Help create written and video content and use social media to help spread content and build brand awareness with a special focus on employer branding
• Identify customer behaviour trends
• Recommend automated marketing campaigns for lead nurture and customer nurture (Click Dimensions), implement and monitor the effectiveness
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Work experience in digital marketing
• Is analytical and data orientated
• Excellent written English skills are a must as all communication is in English
• Proficient in graphical software, automated marketing software, SEO software, Google analytics
It's an advantage if you have an intrest in and capability to develop a good understanding of high technology products! It is also meritorious if you have an education suitable for the position.
As an employee you are:
A team player with eagerness, honesty and curiosity. You are structured and work according to your plan and like to come up with new ideas. You are also passionate about ensuring that digital marketing achievements can contribute to positive results. You are:
• Results-oriented
• Structured
• Communicative
• Self-sufficient
Other information:
• Start: As agreed
• Duration: Full time, with a 6-month probationary period
• Location: Solna Strand, Stockholm
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
HÜBNER Photonics is an international organization with offices in Sweden, Germany and USA. Photonics is a corporate division of the HÜBNER Group, which is a privately held company with headquarters in Kassel, Germany. The Stockholm office of HÜBNER Photonics is Cobolt AB, which since 2015 is a subsidiary of HÜBNER Group. Cobolt AB is responsible for the development, product management and manufacturing of the Cobolt and C-FLEX product lines but is also hosting HÜBNER Photonics' sales office for the Nordics and UK. Both HÜBNER Photonics and Cobolt AB are currently in a strong growth phase and are financially very stable. Cobolt AB is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has AAA in credit ranking. Ersättning
