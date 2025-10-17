Digital Marketing Specialist
Northmill Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northmill Bank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Northmill Bank is a challenger bank at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 200 employees in 3 countries, 4 000 merchants and 600 000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About the role
As a Digital Marketing Specialist, you'll be part of a high-performing, cross-functional marketing team that drives growth across all digital touchpoints. You'll support everything from crafting engaging ad copy and CRM content to uploading, analysing and optimising campaign performance across Google and Meta. This role is perfect for someone who combines a way with words and creative flair with analytical curiosity and a strong commercial mindset. Is eager to learn how a fast-paced fintech brand operates and grows.
If you're the kind of person who loves crafting a great ad, analysing performance data and figuring out how to make campaigns even better, this is for you.
You'll work directly with the CMO and collaborate with our Performance, Creative, CRM, and other departments - gaining exposure to all aspects of modern digital marketing.
Responsibilities
Write and optimise ad copy, emails, landing pages, and web content that both inspire and convert.
Upload, QA, and analyse campaigns across Meta, Google Ads and other digital channels.
Support CRM setup, segmentation and testing.
Collaborate with designers and creatives on campaign assets.
Keep marketing materials organised and up to date.
What we're looking for
We're looking for someone with ambition, drive and curiosity, a fast learner who loves solving problems and thinking commercially.
An academic background in economics, business or technology.
1-2 years of experience in marketing (internships and projects count!).
Fluency in Swedish and excellent command of English.
A balance of creativity and analytical thinking, you enjoy both writing and numbers.
A collaborative mindset, you love supporting others and learning from them.
Basic understanding of Google Ads, Meta Ads, or CRM tools (bonus points if you've used them before).
What we offer
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact
Great opportunities for professional development
Health - 5 000 kr health care allowance
Conference abroad every other year
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office
Apply today and be a part of Northmill! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northmill Bank AB
(org.nr 556709-4866), https://www.northmill.com/international/ Arbetsplats
Northmill Jobbnummer
9561952