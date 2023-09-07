Digital Marketing Specialist
JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-09-07Kvalifikationer
• You have a relevant Bachelors ' degree.
• You have minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role.
• You have experience working with Ads Manager, Google Analytics and Influencer tools.
• You have strong leadership skills.
• You are fluent in English in speach and writing. Knowledge in a Nordic language is meritorious.
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist to help our client drive the continuous journey to become one of the most consumer centric businesses in the industry. In the role you will be fully responsible to strengthen the paid social media presence for our client. You will be part of the marketing team and report into the Head of Digital and CX - Nordics. You responsibilities would be:
• Lead the Nordic social media strategy with focus on paid social
• Hands on social media planning, content management, buying, optimization and reporting
• Incrementality testing and creative performance analysis
• Monitor and analyze campaign performance, whist performing quality assurance checks
• Understand Meta ad policies for all content formats
• Use analytics tools to improve understanding of audience and content performance in order to drive significant growth
• Budget owner for paid social media
• Support and share expertise within social media to internal stakeholders
• Maintain our organic social media presence
• Identify trends and insights to be best in class
• Brainstorm new channels and social growth strategies
Company Description
Our customer is a global leading company that manufactures household appliances to make households easier. If you want to be involved in influencing tomorrow's household appliances, then this is the client for you!
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Digital Marketing Specialist you have strong leadership skills and are positive and engaging. You are a great communicator, are well-organized and have the ability to prioritize.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-11-17 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
Keywords: digital marketing Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5281". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se +46 76 511 56 11 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8094879