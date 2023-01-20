Digital Marketing Project Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2023-01-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Ronneby
, Jönköping
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better!
We're looking for a Digital Marketing Project Manager to work and develop our Marketing Automation activities.
About the job
The role is an operational specialist role, focused on managing marketing automation processes, executing campaigns, and managing projects in close cooperation with several business stakeholders and team colleagues. You are experienced in customer journey mapping and buying persona targeting. Your focus will be on defining and developing marketing automation content workflows for digital channels and content for the Alfa Laval Energy Division offerings. You will plan digital marketing campaigns in line with strategy and be operational in execution, coordination, and implementation of global marketing automation activities. As a specialist you will support the marketing and sales colleagues in the division, monitor progress and results; and continuously work to improve and create impact.
Who you are
You enjoy all aspects of developing a company's global digital marketing activities. You have great understanding of marketing and communications and what makes good business sense. You prefer to work in a solution-oriented manner, taking strategies and plans into action. You are self-driven, outgoing and a team player!
What you know
You have a bachelor's degree or equivalent education in Marketing Communications and several years' experience working with digital marketing. You are experienced, trained and hands on in Marketing Automation Systems and comfortable working in Web Content Management Systems as well as Social Media Publishing systems, analytics, and Digital Asset Management. Experience from Adobe Marketo and EpiServer CMS is a plus.
You have several years of experience in digital marketing in a larger international company or from the agency or consultancy side. You are confident in your online competence and ability to contribute to the development of marketing automation within Alfa Laval.
You are fluent in English both verbally and in writing.
What's in it for you
We offer a both inspiring and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment where we work together to develop and create value for our customers.
The position and your direct manager will be located in Lund, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen 1 (visa karta
)
226 55 LUND Jobbnummer
7365609