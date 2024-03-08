Digital Marketing Manager till Surgical Science
2024-03-08
About the assignment
This is a consultant assignment through KiMM/Wise Professionals. The assignment starts as soon as possible and will go on for five months with a chance of employment or prolonging the contract.
About the role
We are seeking a dynamic Digital Marketing Manager to play a pivotal role in driving Surgical Science's sales through effective demand generation and brand-building initiatives. Together with team members, you will promote our range of products and solutions to hospitals, medical societies, and medical device companies around the world. More specifically, you will:
Drive our digital marketing strategy
Identify and plan content creation for the full buyer's journey - work collaboratively with the team in creation of that content
Develop and execute digital campaigns in close collaboration with sales teams and product specialists
Oversee SEO, paid and organic social media, Google Analytics, etc. to optimize digital visibility; manage and grow website
Conduct insightful marketing and customer behavior analysis
Qualifications
We seek someone with som years of experience from a similar position. You have a passion to explore and excel in all facets of digital marketing. You have experience in:
Demand and lead generation
Marketing automation and nurturing
SEO/SEM
ABM campaigns
Branding
WordPress, Microsoft Dynamics, Google Analytics, tracking
Strong in English in written and oral communcations
Experience with medical or high-tech marketing would be a plus, but not necessary
About you
To succeed in the role, you need to be proactive and independent. We expect you to exhibit a high level of professionalism and experience working with diverse stakeholders, building a wide network of contacts and fostering relationships. You possess a holistic perspective while paying attention to details.
Our workplace
Surgical Science is a global and continuously expanding organization. We make sure to make room for all employees to influence and contribute with their own experience and knowledge. We value growth and development among our employees. You will get the chance to be a part of a welcoming and open team and contribute with your creativity. We are confident that diversity is crucial for innovation and growth.
About Surgical Science
Surgical Science is a leading provider of medical virtual reality simulators and software solutions. Our clinically validated and innovative training solutions provide a safe environment to master skills and procedures prior to patient interaction.
Working closely with societies and the medical community, our goal is to help optimize procedural outcomes and provide proficiency-based medical training without risk to patients.
Surgical Science simulation is used by training centers, hospitals, universities, and medical device partners in over 90 countries, helping medical professionals to be better prepared and more confident.
Interested?
Does this sound like the perfect next step for you? Great! Don't hesitate to apply for the role by clicking the "Apply"-button below! In connection with this you will have to answer a few short questions.
If you want more information or have questions about the role, contact Consultant Manager Maggie Klingenstierna maggie.klingenstierna@kimm.se
.
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last application date.
