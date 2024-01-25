Digital Marketing Manager in Stockholm
2024-01-25
Join our client's team in Stockholm as a Digital Marketing Manager! In this role, you'll lead our acquisition and growth strategy, focusing on Northern Europe. Your mission: to drive cost-effective user acquisition and customer growth, targeting high-quality audiences. You'll leverage insights to make data-driven decisions, balancing innovation with KPI achievement.
Your expertise will guide digital marketing strategies across SEO, PPC, display, and programmatic advertising, working closely with external agency partners. This role demands a forward-thinking approach, continually optimizing our digital functions for peak performance.
What you will do:
• Implement and execute growth strategies for user acquisition and customer development.
• Analyze data to inform digital marketing strategies and tactics.
• Establish a test-and-learn approach, promoting innovation while achieving KPIs.
• Plan and optimize digital marketing activities, including SEO, PPC, and programmatic advertising.
• Enhance planning, processes, and operations to build an exceptional digital marketing function.
Your skills, knowledge, and expertise:
• Demonstrated experience in digital advertising execution.
• Proven track record in tracking, optimizing, and reporting campaign results.
• Strong capability in managing and optimizing performance marketing campaigns.
• Proficient in Adobe Analytics, GMP stack, GA 360 suite.
Mandatory Requirements:
• Experience in digital advertising.
• Expertise in campaign tracking, optimization, and reporting.
• Expertise with Adobe Analytics, GMP stack, and GA 360 suite.
• Proficient in Swedish and English, with experience working with global teams, senior executives, and media agencies.
Desired Qualifications:
• Experience across multiple markets and cultures.
Your attributes:
• Drive and diplomacy, thriving in complex, ambiguous environments with multiple stakeholders.
• Ability to influence without direct authority, fostering collaboration in team and independent settings.
Start: Feb 12, 2024
End: Feb 1, 2025
Length: 1 year
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 79 58 555 99
