Digital Marketing Manager
2023-07-14
About Piab Group
Piab is evolving automation through progressive gripping, lifting, and moving solutions since 1951. Piab believes in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. Piab is a global organization, with sales of ~3 BSEK, more than 1200 employees and 4 divisions, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab is owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
An important part of the company's future growth is a strong focus on executing the ambitious strategies of the divisions. As a key strategic enabler, Marketing is focusing on customer-centric organic growth driven activities that are based on insight led customer experience journey understanding and we are now embarking on an experience driven commercial journey.
As Digital Marketing Manager for Piab VA Division, your mission will be to develop, drive and secure successful execution of the digital marketing strategy in accordance with Piab's corporate strategies and guidelines, strengthening Piab's leading position in our industry.
The role is reporting directly to Global Marketing Manager, Vacuum Automation Division.
Key Resonsibilites
Together with the divisional Marketing and Product Management team develop and create strategic digital campaigns globally, securing its implementation and consistency for all gripping, lifting, and moving solutions for our key commercial brands (Piab, Kenos and future brands) across all markets and touch points.
Development and implementation of our long term digital marketing strategy
Ensuring the digital customer experience and the customer journey is state of the art
Set and work towards key KPI:s for digital marketing that connects to our overall business objectives
Analyze and follow up relevant digital marketing metrics incl. web traffic and conversion rates
Lead and drive development of our website to ensure successful reach of strategic goals
Continuous improvement on SEO with the ambition to increase organic growth, incl. continuous optimization of the key words and improvements of Google Ads campaigns
CMS management, incl. ensuring the links inside the website are correct and complete, uploading the content, etc.
Develop, secure successful execution and optimize engaging digital marketing campaigns to increase brand awareness, increase engagement and drive inbound leads
Define, align and ensure the implementation of lead flows and marketing automation workflows to enable quality nurturing processes and increase funnel activities
Developing and implementing SoMe communication strategy and planning for VA division, incl. copywriting of the posts, defining the target groups, etc.
Guide and support our core markets around digital marketing topics
Stay up-to-date with the latest digital marketing trends, tools, and strategies, provide recommendations of new initiatives to increase effectiveness
Key Interfaces
The Digital Marketing Manager will be part of a dynamic, creative, and multicultural team and will work closely with
divisional Marketing team(s)
Product Managers
Project Managers
Divisional Sales
Piab Group Marketing team
Local Marketing Activation Specialists
And other stakeholders if required.
Skills and abilities
Strong business acumen and a customer oriented approach
Strong conceptual skills to develop a clear strategic rationale
Strong analytical capabilities and data-driven thinking
Ability to quickly learn and understand our B2B environment
Curiosity to continually challenge own knowledge and expertise to stay on top of future digital trends and developments
Ability to independently plan and run projects with focus on excellent and timely execution
Strong competence to work in a cross-functional organization and with a fast-paced team
High proficiency of communicational and leadership skills, demonstrating good judgment and alignment when working with team members and other stakeholders
Fluent English, both oral and written
Personal Qualities
Initiative and responsibility: acts on own initiative, makes things happen and accepts responsibility for the results
Execution: adheres to company rules and procedures; executes plans with commitment and determination; achieves high quality results
Systematic approach: uses a methodical and systematic approach; plans ahead, defines clear priorities, and allocates resources effectively
Analysis and judgement: quickly understand and analyses complex issues and problems; comes up with sound and rational judgments
Experience and educational background
3+ years' experience within Digital Marketing, communications and product management in multinational companies, preferably from a B2B environment
Proven track record of digital marketing strategy implementations
Experience with marketing automation tools and the ability to create automated workflows. Familiarity with CRM tool, such as Salesforce and Pardot would be a merit
Solid knowledge of SEM/SEO and experience with SEO tools, such as SEMrush or others
Experience in Google tools, such as Analytics, Ads, etc., data analysis and reporting
Solid knowledge of SoMe platforms and paid advertising
Experience in direct/indirect leadership
Experience in customer facing interactions through sales meetings, development projects or business development activities
Experience in working with cross-functional teams
Proven track record of executing successful multi-region commercial initiatives
Experience in commercial roles
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact our Senior Recruiter Sandra Alexanderson, sandra.alexandersson@piab.com
Application
This is an ongoing selection, so make sure to apply as soon as possible by clicking on the Apply button. We look forward to receiving your application!
