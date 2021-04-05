Digital marketing expert (part-time) - Avenda Solutions AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Linköping
Digital marketing expert (part-time)
Avenda Solutions AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Linköping
2021-04-05

The customer has developed a cloud service that is sold with great success around the world. Their growth is high, but they want to further increase the growth rate by hiring a digital marketing expert. All their marketing is done online.

About you
We think you match the following description:
* You are passionate about online marketing.
* You already have at least a few years of experience working with SEM and SEO.
* You are result and goal oriented, and structured and systematic.

Your work tasks
* Continuously optimize the customer's AdWords campaigns.
* Work on search engine optimization.

Most of the work is done in English.
All work will be done from the customer's office in Linköping.
This position is part-time and we are flexible with the number of hours per week and this position is also open for students who want to work extra alongside the studies.

