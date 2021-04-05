Digital marketing expert (part-time) - Avenda Solutions AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Linköping

Avenda Solutions AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Linköping2021-04-05The customer has developed a cloud service that is sold with great success around the world. Their growth is high, but they want to further increase the growth rate by hiring a digital marketing expert. All their marketing is done online.About youWe think you match the following description:You are passionate about online marketing.You already have at least a few years of experience working with SEM and SEO.You are result and goal oriented, and structured and systematic.Your work tasksContinuously optimize the customer's AdWords campaigns.Work on search engine optimization.Most of the work is done in English.All work will be done from the customer's office in Linköping.This position is part-time and we are flexible with the number of hours per week and this position is also open for students who want to work extra alongside the studies.2021-04-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05Avenda Solutions ABTeknikringen 158335 LINKÖPING5671915