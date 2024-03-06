Digital Marketing Analyst and Project Coordinator
Go Mo Group AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Go Mo Group AB i Göteborg
As a Digital Marketing Analyst and Project Coordinator at GO MO Group, you will play a crucial role in supporting our strategic initiatives and client success activities, especially in the ownership of our "ASBX" delivery. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to key projects under the guidance of senior management, with a focus on delivering specialized, AI-powered digital marketing- & sales strategies.
Key Responsibilities:
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Actively collaborate with various departments within the company, including India team, Client Success, Sales, and Automation
Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilize data and analytics extensively to inform strategic decisions and track project performance against key metrics. Employ CRM and project management tools to analyze client engagement, project progression, and financial outcomes.
Continuous Learning and Language Acquisition: In recognition of the importance of effective communication and cultural integration, there is an expectation for continuous professional development, including the exercise and learning of Swedish. This will facilitate better engagement with local clients and internal stakeholders, enhancing service delivery and team collaboration.
Additionally, your role encompasses supporting the transition of responsibilities from trainee projects to full ownership of specific client deliverables, ensuring high-quality outcomes and strategic alignment with client expectations. This transition includes taking full ownership of ASBX deliveries, supporting process optimization and onboarding activities in India, and assisting in automation projects with minimal involvement initially, followed by a reevaluation of engagement levels.
Expectations:
Provide ad-hoc support across a variety of projects, demonstrating adaptability and a keen ability to meet the evolving needs of the team and clients.
Engage in strategic client growth initiatives, including understanding client industries, competitive landscapes, and specific client needs, to deliver highly tailored and effective marketing strategies.
Prepare and lead both internal coordination meetings and client-facing dialogues, ensuring clear communication, alignment of objectives, and the delivery of exceptional service.
This role is not just about managing tasks but about fostering strong client relationships, driving strategic initiatives, and contributing to a culture of innovation and excellence within the digital marketing domain. Your contribution will be pivotal in the growth and success of our clients and our organization, underscoring the importance of collaboration, strategic insight, and a commitment to continuous improvement and learning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05
Via post Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Go Mo Group AB
(org.nr 556881-8750)
Lennart Torstenssonsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
412 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8519672