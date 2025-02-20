Digital Marketing
2025-02-20
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
Visa alla jobb hos Softube AB i Linköping
Join the Rock & Roll Scientists at Softube in Linköping, Sweden and help us craft and tell the Softube story! Softube is a dynamic, fast-growing company on a mission-to find the best way to make music with a computer, using our scientific wizardry and our love for music. We are looking for a talented and data-driven Digital Marketing who's excited about the idea of working on music-related Marketing.
Position Details and Application
The position is full-time, on-site at Softube headquarters in Linköping Sweden, and we would like to fill this position as soon as possible.
The last day to apply for the position is March 16, 2025. However, we are applying continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means that we might complete the recruitment process before the set end date. If you are interested in this position, send us your application as soon as possible! Contact career@softube.com
if you have any questions.
Job Description
You will be part of the Sales & Marketing Department and the Brand Content team and will work in close collaboration with the Brand Content Manager, Director of Sales & Marketing, and other members of the department, as well as the Web team.
You will use your deep knowledge of ad platforms such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms to set up, monitor, and analyze the results of marketing campaigns, making adjustments and recommendations whenever necessary to ensure we're continuously on track to hit our KPIs.
Work in collaboration with the Director of Sales & Marketing, Brand Content Manager, and the team to define and distribute monthly budgets across different campaigns.
Work in collaboration with the team on the continuous planning for newsletters, the conduction of A/B tests, and the analysis of the results.
Work in collaboration with the Brand Content, Web, and Sales teams on optimizing SEO for landing pages, social channels and other customer touch points to ensure customers on all parts of the funnel get the most relevant message delivered to them.
Keeping up-to-date with best practices in the digital marketing field.
Required Qualifications
Relevant degree in Communications, Marketing, and/or Advertising from University, or similar education
Demonstrable working experience in Digital Marketing.
Advanced knowledge of SEM/SEO, Digital Advertising, Search Ads, Display Ads, and ad platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
Solid knowledge of website and marketing analytics tools like Google Analytics.
Experience in setting up campaigns from start to end.
Experience with customers funnels and optimizing communications for both prospects and returning customers.
English language, both in text and speech.
Highly Desirable Qualifications
Knowledge and experience in music production
Knowledge and experience of the music software industry, plug-ins, DAWs
About Softube
Softube was founded by Oscar Öberg in 2003 and consists today of over fifty people, headquartered in Linköping, Sweden.
Softube develops both hardware and software for musicians, producers, and engineers, often in partnership with big-brand partners such as Marshall, Universal Audio, and Solid State Logic, with an intense focus on sound quality.
