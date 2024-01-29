Digital Lead Product and Process control
2024-01-29
Are you ready to make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines? Join our Operations team in Gothenburg as a Digital Lead and be part of a team where everyone feels a personal connection to the people we impact. At AstraZeneca, our Operations team has a big ambition: to deliver more medicines to patients, quicker and more affordably. We are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth for AstraZeneca and to make people's lives better.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), within Operations, we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
At Oral Product Development (OPD) in Gothenburg, a sub-division of PT&D, we focus on the development of oral solid dosage formulations with immediate or controlled release. You will join a vibrant team that is working on the next generation medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
We are currently looking for an associate principal scientist leading digital advancements in Product and Process Control, who can significantly impact the medicine access and affordability for our patients. Hence, we are looking forward to welcoming a skilled specialist to strengthen our inclusive and diverse team within OPD and drive exciting innovations within the pharmaceutical industry. The level of the role will depend on candidate's previous experience.
What you'll do
As a Digital Lead, you will lead the implementation of advanced digital tools ensuring efficient process control and compliant quality for new oral drug products developed within AZ (e.g. MPC, MSPC, APC). You will act as a digital system owner to ensure digital platforms supporting product and process control are maintained and remain compliant with quality standards. You will also collaborate with scientific and/or technology networks to set direction for our future process control strategy leveraging AI and machine learning technology.
Essential for the role:
*
A solid scientific background, likely with MSc or PhD in process control engineering, pharmacy, or similar discipline.
*
Awareness of operational requirements including GMP, GAMP, Process Safety, Data integrity and Change Control for digital tools.
*
Good understanding of the IT/OT interface, OPC communication standards and corresponding cybersecurity requirements.
*
Experience with digital tools supporting process control, e.g. DCS, PAT management system, APC, Scada.
*
Ability to document and present your work concisely and comprehensibly.
*
Strong evidence of excellent collaboration, communication, and leadership skills.
Desirable for the role:
*
Experience of complying with operational requirements including GMP, GAMP, Process Safety, Data integrity and Change Control for digital tools.
*
A broad knowledge of pharmaceutical process equipment and technology for continuous processes for oral solid dosage formulations.
*
Configuration and maintenance of OT platforms (e.g. PLC, SCADA, DCS, Kepware).
*
Experience with machine learning and AI.
Why AstraZeneca?
We offer an inclusive environment where you can grow your career while making a positive impact on people's lives. Our team is a multigenerational workforce that thrives on curiosity and problem-solving. We are committed to sustainability and leading the way in delivering Lean processes that drive greater efficiency and speed.
Are you ready to step up and lead in a fast-paced environment that rewards commitment and offers diverse career opportunities? Join us at AstraZeneca and be part of our journey towards making people's lives better!
So, what's next?
