Digital IC Synthesis and STA Engineer

About the job
It's an exciting time to join Nordic Semiconductor as we continue our rapid growth while perusing high ambitions with dedicated colleagues worldwide. The Wi-Fi IC Group is newly established and looking to recruit talented and experienced Digital IC Engineers with in-depth knowledge of synthesis and static timing analysis (STA). As a part of the SoC team you will work closely with our Chip Synthesis and Static Check team, developing Nordic Semiconductor 's first generation of ultra-low power Wi-Fi device.
Key responsibilities
Logic synthesis
Static timing analysis
Logic equivalence check
Low power static check
Collaborate closely with both the DFT team to obtain testability, and the backend team on timing closure
Qualifications and skills
BSc/MSc in Electronics Engineering or similar
Experience or academic knowledge of relevant EDA IC design and verification tools
Preferably experience with logic synthesis, static timing analysis, logic equivalence check or low power static check
Knowledge of scripting languages like TCL, Perl, Python or similar
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Personal skills
We are looking for a team player with strong collaboration skills, the ability to work independently and with excellent communication skills. We hope that you are curious to learn, eager try out new things and continuously improve, while acknowledging that failure is an important part of learning. You will be part of a fast-paced environment with constantly changed priorities and not one quiet or repetitive day.
Working for Nordic
Working for Nordic Semiconductor, you will be challenged, inspired and supported. Our teams enjoy a professional and informal working environment. We value and encourage continuous development of skills and expertise to the highest levels. We are proud of our Norwegian heritage, our highly skilled international workforce, world-leading innovation and professional excellence. We offer a variety of tasks and projects and the possibility to work alongside some of the world's leading experts within their field. We encourage our employees to challenge the established and dare to innovate, while expecting high performance, dedication and the will to learn.
Benefits
Competitive salary with short- and long-term incentive plan
Flexible working hours
Medical insurance
Family friendly policies, insurances, and benefits
Practical details
Location: Bristol, UK or Stockholm, Sweden
For more information, please contact Joakim Ferm at joakim.ferm@nordicsemi.no
