Digital Experience Design Lead
2026-01-29
Job Description
What You'll Do
This role centers on elevating the quality, consistency, and impact of H&M's digital experiences. As Digital Experience Design Lead, you guide a team of designers, strengthen craft excellence, and ensure that design execution aligns with business goals, brand direction, and technical capabilities through strategic leadership and hands-on collaboration.
As a Digital Experience Design Lead, you will:
Define and drive design strategies that deliver cohesive, innovative, and measurable user experiences across all digital touchpoints.
Lead and mentor experience designers, ensure craft excellence and continuous improvement.
Own quality of the end-to-end experience, ensuring high standards for usability, accessibility (WCAG), and consistency.
Champion the Fabric Design System and drive scalable component-based design principles and governance across teams.
Partner with product, engineering, and brand teams to align design execution with business goals and brand direction.
Integrate design workflows into agile delivery, improving collaboration, velocity, and quality.
Use research, analytics, and behavioral data to validate designs and measure business impact.
Lead customer journey optimization to ensure alignment with customer needs and business objectives.
We are hiring two Design Leads, one is a permanent position, in the area of Digital Checkout, Payments and Last Mile Delivery. The other is an 11 month temporary position working with Customer Support, helping H&M customers with any problems that arise from their purchases either online or in-store.
Please specify in your application if you are interested in a permanent and/or temporary position.
Both roles are based in Stockholm, with an expectation of being onsite at least 4 days per week.
Who You'll Work With
You will work within Digital Experience Design at H&M, the organization responsible for shaping coherent, scalable, and human-centered digital experiences across customer and colleague touchpoints. Our design organization spans multiple Value Streams and partners closely with Product, Tech, Brand, and Commercial teams to ensure design quality, consistency, and impact at scale. We believe in a non-hierarchical, trust-based culture and lead designers through clarity, empowerment, and accountability.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with:
Experience Designers
Value Stream Managers
Product Managers
Engineering teams
Brand & Commercial colleagues
Cross-functional partners across the digital ecosystem
Who You Are
We are looking for people with...
Significant experience in Digital Product / UX Design
Leadership experience in digital experience or product design within complex, multi-platform organizations
Strong stakeholder management and storytelling skills, with ability to influence executives
Experience integrating research, analytics, and insights into design decisions
Extensive experience working with Design Systems
Advanced proficiency in Figma, including component-based design and design system governance
Strong knowledge of accessibility standards (WCAG)
Deep understanding of human-centered design, interaction design, and data-driven design practices
Proven ability to collaborate with engineering on delivery, scalability, and UI implementation
Working knowledge of front-end fundamentals (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)
Expertise in optimizing workflows and delivery processes in agile environments
Ability to lead through change and scale design capabilities across complex organizations
And people who are...
Collaborative, communicative, and inclusive
Passionate about creating meaningful experiences at scale
Curious, resilient, and comfortable navigating change
Motivated by empowering teams and elevating design craft
Additional Information
Who We Are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. For this role are unable to provide relocation assistance or visa sponsorship. Applicants must have existing work authorization for the country in which the role is located.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Join Us
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
How To Apply
Attach your CV in English together with your Portfolio.
Please specify in your application if you are interested in a permanent and/or temporary position.
