Digital Ethics Leader
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Chefsjobb / Helsingborg
2025-09-10
About IKEA
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board! You can find more information about our digital journey at Technology and Digital Career Hub at IKEA
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
About The Area
IKEA Operations Management builds up, delivers, serves and supports shared data and technology for the IKEA value chain. Together we build a digital foundation to enable our core business partners and franchisees to work more efficiently and create a rewarding customer experience in an omnichannel world.
Job Description
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
Qualifications
About the role
We are currently looking for a Digital Ethics Leader with a focus on Franchisee Governance and Support. In this role you will build awareness about Digital Ethics and why it matters to IKEA and wider society. You will lead the development and implementation of governance requirements and related supporting material for the IKEA retailers. You will empower others to implement best practices in their work by demonstrating how to apply ethical principles through examples, case studies and discussions. You will work closely with the Digital Ethics team and other related functions across Inter IKEA to co-create new practices and standards.
You will also work closely together with peers across the Inter IKEA value chain to strengthen and contribute to a strong and relevant IKEA franchise offer by co-creating Inter IKEA's vision on digital ethics. Together you will develop practices that enhance the IKEA brand around the world and ensure that we use data and digital technologies for good
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Johannes Jönsson, Data Management and Performance Manager; johannes.jonsson@inter.ikea.com
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with our P&C Generalist, Anette Löfvendahl, anette.lofvendahl2@inter.ikea.com
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and will be based in Malmö, Sweden. Interested? Please send your CV in English and don't forget to attach a cover letter, telling us why you would be a good fit for this role.
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
260 36 ÖDÅKRA-VÄLA
260 36 ÖDÅKRA-VÄLA Jobbnummer
