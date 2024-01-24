Digital Designer - paid internship
2024-01-24
Join Mitigram's dynamic team! We are seeking creative interns with a flair for digital design. As a Digital Designer Intern at Mitigram, you will have a pivotal role in shaping our visual communication and enhancing our digital presence across various platforms. This position is ideal for those passionate about fintech and visual storytelling.
Who you are:
You are a dynamic, creative individual with a passion for digital design and an interest in fintech. You possess the ability to turn concepts into visually compelling content and thrive in fast-paced environments. With a focus on practical, visual solutions, you are ready to collaborate and grow within a team.
Key responsibilities:
Create and adapt digital design assets for social media, marketing campaigns, and promotional materials.
Work closely with internal stakeholders to ensure brand consistency.
Stay updated on the latest trends in digital design and fintech.
Qualifications:
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, particularly Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.
Creative mindset with strong visual communication skills.
Strong portfolio showcasing digital design capabilities.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
Enthusiasm for fintech and a keen eye for design innovation.
Required skills:
Experience or a strong interest in digital design and content creation.
Strong skills in graphic design and digital artwork.
Ability to communicate effectively in English.
Nice to have:
Previous internship or work experience in digital design or related fields.
Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite with the ability to produce print-ready and digital artwork.
Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment.
We offer:
A paid 6-month internship with opportunities for growth and personal development.
Exposure to cutting-edge fintech solutions and a collaborative work environment.
Flexibility with remote or hybrid work options.
Valuable experience in a thriving fintech company.
Reference and background checks
As a part of the recruitment process, we will ask the final candidate for a couple of references that it have had or has a work-related relationship with in the last 5 years. We will also conduct a background check.
About Mitigram
Mitigram is one of the most exciting Fintech companies coming out of Europe. Strong growth, among the world's largest corporates and banks as our clients, and leading investors ensure we have a lot of exciting challenges and opportunities for anyone that joins at this stage.
In March 2020 Mitigram expanded into Asia. Using Singapore as base Mitigram plans to expand rapidly across all of Asia and Oceania.
Mitigram has developed a world leading online marketplace and end to end execution capabilities built for the Trade Finance community. Our product is recognized by thousands of individuals from Montevideo to Shanghai. We are the fastest growing Trade Finance network in the market, and we are looking for someone to help us drive our growth.
Trade Finance itself is the part of banking that supports trillions of dollars' worth of trade every year, facilitating business between buyers and sellers across the globe.
The Mitigram team is highly diverse with members from 15+ countries from leading institutions in trade, investment, risk management, software, security, and compliance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17
E-post: hr@mitigram.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Digital Designer internship". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mitigram AB
(org.nr 556962-9511)
Sveavägen 166 2TR (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8417436