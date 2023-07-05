Digital Content Deployment Specialist Epac Residential
Husqvarna AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Jönköping
2023-07-05
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a motivated Digital Content Deployment Specialist to join our marketing team in EPAC Residential at Husqvarna. As a Digital Content Deployment Specialist, you will be responsible for planning, distributing, and deploying content across various marketing touchpoints, including apps, newsletters, and social media. You will collaborate closely with our EPAC markets, providing operational support on a daily basis.
Responsibilities:
Align content deployment with marketing strategy
Produce and translate newsletters
Create and deploy in-app messaging
Develop social media content calendars for ongoing activities and campaigns
Ensure content consistency throughout the consumer journey
Collaborate with the central content team to enhance the consumer experience
Manage EPAC social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok)
Provide operational support for social media, newsletters, and apps
Create and implement content guidelines
Manage channels, tools, and META Global Business Manager
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in digital marketing or a related field
Minimum of 2 years of digital marketing experience
Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for newsletters
Native proficiency in META Business Manager and social media channels (especially META and YouTube)
Experience in managing digital customer journeys is a plus
Project management experience, including collaboration with external agencies
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Self-motivated and proactive mindset
Passionate about digital marketing and consumer experience
Location: Stockholm
How to apply
If you are ready to take on this challenge and meet the qualifications outlined above, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your application, including your resume and a cover letter and explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this role as soon as possible but not later than August 13th . We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
Due to the current holiday season, response times may be delayed, and feedback and interviews are expected to start in week 33 (August 14th). Thank you for your understanding and patience. Happy summer!
For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager Johannes Karlsson, Digital Marketing Channels, johannes.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Sebastian Glaas at sebastain.glaas@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you have applied?
When the application date is due, we will review your application carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Husqvarna AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7942691