Digital Asic Technical Project Manager
2025-02-24
Do you want to work with advanced ASIC development in the forefront of technology? Are you ready to join a team responsible for the very heart of the Axis products - the ARTPEC SoC chip - where your contribution really matters and where team collaboration is the way to success? We are now looking for a Digital ASIC Technical Project Manager to further strengthen the AXIS ASIC development in Lund.
What is AXIS?
Axis is a fast growing and highly innovative company that offers intelligent security solutions. We are market leaders in network and surveillance cameras and are using this as the core around our solutions to create a safer and smarter world. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. The people here at Axis are innovative, dedicated, and energetic and for us it is not just about creating products - we form and shape industry leading solutions giving highest values to our customers.
Now we are looking for one more enthusiastic Digital ASIC Technical Project Manager to join our ARTPEC SoC team.
Learn more; https://newsroom.axis.com/article/artpec-foundation-quality
Who is your future team?
The AXIS ASIC Department is responsible for the development of Axis own developed ASICs with hardware acceleration of essential functions in surveillance cameras. We design, develop, implement, integrate, and verify the hardware modules that are integrated in a circuit (ASIC), giving us the competitive edge in Axis technology leadership. Our hardware blocks implement functionality such as image processing, video compression and computer vision. For some functions in the Chip, we are working in tight cooperation with external vendors providing for instance 3rd Party IP cores in addition to our own developed cores.
The AXIS ASIC development team are a highly skilled and motivated team with a mix of both junior and senior team members. Our strength lies not only in the individual competence of each team member but also in the open working environment and strong, prestige less collaboration within our team.
What you will do as Digital ASIC Technical Project Manager
As a Digital ASIC Technical Project Manager in our team, you will manage a project and be responsible for Axis internal development of a chip or be part of a chip project lead team.
You will manage and cooperate with several interfaces both internally and externally, e.g. software, algorithms, electronics, products, and partners.
You will coordinate, prioritize, and communicate the project progress as well as planning and follow-up of the deliveries to and from other projects and external partners such as 3rd party IP core providers etc. You will keep track and visualize the project budget.
You will also be involved in work regarding technology intake for the ASIC department so an interest in technical and commercial negotiation with 3rd parties is seen as a merit.
We place great emphasis in continuous improvement and work tasks may include investigating new methodologies and update of our work process, as well as, participate in forums and workshops to enhance your skills and spread knowledge.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
* You are an open minded and goal-oriented leader with an interest in building high performing teams. You have a genuine interest in advanced ASIC development and leadership.
* You have a passion for motivating your project team, make requirements clear and well understood as well as using your creativity to resolve challenges in the project.
* Your educational background includes a master's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, physics, mathematics, or similar and you have a few years' experience in leading technical teams.
* You are familiar with the agile approach.
* Axis values teamwork very high and you are expected to contribute with a good spirit and welcome the different working methodologies used in our projects.
* You possess good communication skills in English.
The position is office-based, and you will be located at Axis HQ in Lund, Sweden.
What Axis have to offer?
Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. This is why we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will find a home with us.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, breakfast every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle, and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
