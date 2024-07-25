Digital Airline Operations Strategy & Execution Lead (Chief of Staff)
2024-07-25
Jeppesen AB, within the Digital Aviation Services (DAS), is looking for a Strategy & Execution Lead (Chief of Staff) for Digital Airline Operations business line in Gothenburg, Sweden.
DAS is responsible for supporting over 80 different software products and solutions. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the worldâs leading airlines. Digital Airline Operations is part of the Flight Operations portfolio, and is managing products and services necessary to operate the airlineâs Operations Control Center (OCC). The focus is on commercial airlines and the digital solutions include systems to manage flight crew, aircraft and flight planning.
Are you ready for a transformative challenge?
We are transforming how airlines operate by bringing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and optimization together into our services and software to create the opportunity for flawless day-of-operations execution for our customers. As the Strategy & Execution Lead (Chief of Staff), your job is to establish, drive and coordinate key integration activities between business leaders, product managers and other stakeholders.
Position Responsibilities:
Active participant of the Digital Airline Operations Leadership Team.
Develops, coordinates and maintains integrated plans and schedules for the Digital Airline Operations portfolio.
Identifies risk and opportunity potential, develops mitigation planning and refines relevant business cases.
Directs and provides relevant high-level studies/analysis (trend, variance, impact)
Recognized as primary project contact to establish key stakeholder requirements and project objectives. Oversees deployment of approved recommendations at Division, Business Unit, and/or Enterprise levels.
Skilled in managing distributed teams (culturally, logistically, etc.)
If you are looking to have real impact for our business, our customers, and the industry, then this position is for you.
Important information regarding this requisition: Candidates must have flexible work hours as they will be meeting with stakeholders in multiple regions. This is a hybrid position; the selected candidate would need to be in the office 2-3 times per week.
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
5 years of experience in Project management
5 years of leadership experience
Travel is a requirement and is estimated to be at 10-20%.
Expertise in driving software execution strategies
Fluency in both written and verbal English
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
Demonstrated understanding of the aviation industry and airline operations
Technical understanding of Digital Aviation Solutions products and services
Bachelor's Degree or higher
Typical Education & Experience:
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced education (e.g. Bachelor) and typically 10 or more years' related work experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Relocation:
Relocation assistance is not a negotiable benefit for this position. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Please also submit a CV or resume written in English.
Applications for this role are accepted until 5th August 2024.
Join us if you want to:
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
