Digital Adoption Specialist
2024-07-26
Job Description
At Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
About the role:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Digital Adoption Specialist to join our team at Electrolux Group - People Technologies. This role will serve as a critical link between our Change Management, People Analytics, and People Technologies teams, ensuring the successful adoption and ROI tracking of our People tech landscape, including Workday, Phenom People, and Cornerstone. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in HR, experience with relevant technologies, and a proven track record in driving system adoption and measuring ROI.
Key Responsibilities:
Adoption Strategy and Implementation:
Develop and implement strategies to drive adoption of our People technologies across the organization.
Work closely with Process owners and SMEs from the Change Management & the Comms team to plan and execute change initiatives that promote system usage.
Create and deliver training programs and materials to enhance user proficiency and engagement with HR systems.
Collaboration and Coordination:
Act as a liaison between the People Technologies, Change Management, and People Analytics teams to ensure cohesive efforts towards system adoption.
Coordinate with stakeholders to identify improvement areas and develop action plans to address them.
Facilitate regular meetings and communication among teams to align on goals, progress, and challenges.
KPI Tracking and ROI Measurement:
Define key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the effectiveness and ROI of HR technology investments.
Collaborate with the People Analytics team to develop dashboards and reports that track adoption metrics and system performance.
Analyze data to identify trends, areas for improvement, and opportunities for increased ROI.
Continuous Improvement:
Gather feedback from users, process owners, SMEs and Senior Stakeholders to identify pain points and areas for enhancement in our systems.
Work with the People Technologies team to prioritize and implement system improvements based on user feedback and analytics.
Stay up to date with industry best practices and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions for adoption and ROI tracking.
Documentation and Reporting:
Maintain comprehensive documentation of adoption strategies, training materials, and improvement plans.
Prepare and present regular reports to senior leadership on adoption progress, ROI, and improvement initiatives.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in human resources, Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field. Master's degree preferred.
High proficiency in KPI and metrics preparations, analyzing data from multiple systems/sources and Microsoft Excel
Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in HR technology implementation, change management, Digital adoption or a related role.
Strong knowledge of HR systems such as Workday, Phenom People, and Cornerstone.
Proven experience in driving system adoption and measuring ROI.
Excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and provide actionable insights.
Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities and stakeholders.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate across teams.
Experience in developing and delivering training programs is a plus.
