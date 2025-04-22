Diagnostics Specialist
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description - Diagnostics Specialist for Engine Integration
We are looking for a knowledgeable and hands-on Diagnostics Specialist to support the integration of a new third-party engine into construction equipment. This role focuses on developing complete aftermarket diagnostics and technical documentation, specifically for selected international markets. The position involves close collaboration with the client on-site in Eskilstuna.
Key Responsibilities
Diagnostics Expertise:
Solid experience with engine diagnostics, including identifying and evaluating diagnostic objects.
Ability to review engine design and technical documentation to extract relevant diagnostic components.
Define and apply evaluation criteria such as criticality and failure modes to assess diagnostic needs.
Verification & Validation:
Plan, develop, and execute test procedures including fault injection testing.
Analyze test results and optimize diagnostic algorithms based on findings.
Ensure the final diagnostic solution is thoroughly tested and validated.
Documentation & Reporting:
Document identified diagnostics objects, evaluation summaries, test plans, and results clearly and thoroughly.
Ensure all findings are traceable and understandable for stakeholders in both engineering and aftermarket teams.
Collaboration:
Work closely with design and system engineers, as well as on-site customer representatives.
Facilitate effective communication between departments to ensure diagnostics are successfully integrated into the engine project.
Preferred Qualifications
Bachelor's degree (or higher) in Mechanical Engineering or related field.
Industry experience in automotive or heavy equipment manufacturing.
Strong skills in technical writing for diagnostic procedures and functional descriptions.
Additional Details
Start Date: As soon as possible
Duration: Approx. 9 months
Location: Eskilstuna, Sweden (Stockholm/Södermanland region)
Remote Work: On-site presence required for key phases
Application Deadline: April 24, 2025
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9298518