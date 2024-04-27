Diagnostics engineer within the automotive industry!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Join a dynamic team shaping fault tracing innovation! Drive product architecture and optimize end-to-end workflows for Service Providers. Collaborate across the product lifecycle and adapt solutions to evolving demands. Ready to make an impact? Explore global opportunities and dedicated support for your career growth. Shape the future with us!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Join our clients dynamic team as a key member of the Fault Tracing and Development team! We're seeking innovative minds to drive the design of product architecture and establish the necessary requirements for an optimized end-to-end fault tracing workflow for Service Providers.
As part of the team, you'll collaborate cross-functionally throughout the entire product lifecycle, from concept inception to post-market support. Your role will be pivotal in grasping end-user product performance through advanced Fault Tracing methods and tools, allowing you to apply your expertise to shape architecture, system, and product design.
What sets you apart is your ability to stay ahead of the curve, adapting solutions to meet the demands of the ever-evolving landscape of connectivity, electrification, mobility, and autonomous drive solutions.
If you're ready to make a tangible impact and thrive in a fast-paced, innovative environment, join this team in shaping the future of fault tracing and development!
You are offered
• A role within a large global company with great development opportunities
• A dedicated consultant manager who looks after your well-being in the workplace and supports you in your career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Define test cases and set up the template of verification for fault tracing products
• Design the end-to-end workflow in terms of products and capabilities
• Assist in the design of on-board and off-board diagnostic capabilities for specific functions or systems
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who has a degree in electrical engineering or mechatronics
• You who have work experience from a similar role, or worked as a mechanic which gave you experience with hardware and its functions
• You who are fluent in English because this is used daily, both in speech and writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in using tools like CarWeaver, Confluence, JIRA, MIRO
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Collaborative
• Structured
• Problem solving
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15104099". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8643544