DevSecOps Developer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Senior DevSecOps Engineer
Job description:
• You will be involved in managing a globally distributed Messaging backend system, situated in AWS, Azure cloud and Onprem. This includes daily operation, tuning, supporting, developing the service.
• With your JAVA development background, you will be involved in new development /enhancement of our client's Messaging system.
• You will be working together with the Messaging Architect to create new solutions and secure our deliveries.
Below is the short summary about the ideal and successful candidate, in terms of hard and soft skills, personality and qualifications needed:
Skills & Experiences Required:
• Skilled in developing applications using Java
• Experience in handling Linux applications
• Good Experience handling queue systems
• Experience working in hybrid environments, like AWS, Azure and OnPrem.
• Development Experience with Messaging systems will have added advantage e.g. AMQ, WMQ
• Leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery
• Ansible experience
• Script programming (Bash, Python)
• Troubleshooting server applications, web servers and Linux systems
• Understanding data communication (e.g. Firewall, Loadbalancers, Telecom etc.)
• Experience with Agile practices and Agile coaching is considered an advantage.
• Strong background in application, cloud, or infrastructure security, including vulnerability management and modern secure development practices.
• Cloud & Platform Experience - Hands-on experience with one or more major cloud platforms and their core services (compute, identity, networking, logging, and monitoring).
• Previous experience in DevSecOps, security engineering, or security roles embedded within development or platform teams.
Soft Skills:
• You have excellent communication & presentation skills
• Enjoy knowledge sharing and training more junior team members
• You can easily collaborate with various teams and stakeholders cross-functionally
• You are flexible, open and enjoy working in international environment
• Curious, analytical, with a positive can-do mentality
• Ability to work independently and drive activities.
You are located in Sweden and can work 100% onsite in Gothenburg
Swedish Driving License B is a huge plus
Please do not hesitate to apply as selection and interviews will be ongoing! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "DevSecOps". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9960432