DevSecOps - Secure Development to Swedish Bank!
2023-12-16
Do you have experience working as a DevSecOps within Secure Development and are intrigued by the possibility to get practical experience from one of Sweden's largest banks? Here you will get the chance to work with new technology and be a part of an exiting digital transformation! Apply today as we work with an ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is looking for a consultant to support one of Sweden's largest banks located in Arenastaden. In the role as a DevSecOps your assignments will be varying, challenging, and inspiring. During your first days get an introduction regarding the work tasks and the banks systems to be able to work with secure Development.
Work tasks:
Overall focus in the assignment will be to educate and support the IT-teams on:
• Secure development i.e. practical implementation of control standards
• Risk assessments on application level
• Onboarding a new group wide it security risk tool
Two specific deliverables will be to review, document and improve governance and processes relating to security incident management and access management
You are offered
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
• A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-4 years of experience in the field of IT and Information Security and specifically secure development.
• Highschool/University level education in i.e. data science, informatics, or equivalent
• CISSP certificate
• Proficiency in the ISO 27K, CIS controls, NIST and OWASP frameworks
• You should be able to speak and write fluently in both Swedish and English, as these are the working languages
It is meritorious if you have
• A background as a system or solution architect is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
Other information:
• Work extent: Fulltime from 15'th of Januari until 30 September 2024
• Location: Arenastaden, solna
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16
