Devops specialist
Randstad AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Härryda
2024-02-26
Job description
We're looking for a consultant/subcontractor for an assignment as a DevOps Specialist to our client in Mölnlycke!
This assignment is divided in two parts. The first is to review and improve the pipeline setup in order to shorten the feedback loop for developers and testers, and to help the team moving towards continuous delivery. The second part is to participate in the change from using Windows containers and Docker Swarm, to Linux containers and Kubernetes on-prem.
The product is built with .Net Core / Vue.js on a microservice architecture with Windows containers, installed in an on- prem environment using customers Windows IT infrastructure. The solution is deployed using Docker Swarm as orchestrator. We use Git for version control and Azure DevOps for automated build and test.
Main part on-site in Mölnlycke. Hybrid solution is possible.
Assignment period: start ASAP until 2024-09-30.
This is a consultant assignment via Randstad Technologies and we welcome you as a subcontractor/freelancer to apply. For questions, contact josefin.adolfsson@randstad.se
Last application date 2024-03-26. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
Review and improve current pipeline setup in Azure DevOps
Improve the feedback loop for developers and testers (e.g fast feedback from unit/integration tests, automatic system tests, SonarCloud lint, security scan result from for example Blackduck and Fortify)
Implement a way to make it easy for everyone to see the current status of the product, e.g. dashboards
Implement continuous deployment pipeline (deploy latest build to virtual test environment / deploy specific build to virtual test environment)
Branch strategy review
Add automation to speed up feedback and avoid repetitive tasks
We are moving from Windows containers to Linux (.Net Core / Vue.js)
We are moving from Docker Swarm to Kubernetes (on-prem)
Participate in the investigation/implementation of how we should deliver the new product version to customers. Installation as well as upgrade.
Train the teams and document the setup
Qualifications
Must-have competence/experience
Technical education at Master or Bachelor level
Documented hands-on experience from setting up Continuous Integration pipelines in multiple production solutions (Azure DevOps)
Experience from microservice architecture
Hands-on experience from automation and Continuous Delivery
Experience from Docker containerization
Experience from Kubernetes
Windows as well as Linux environments
Excellent communication skills
Good-to-have competence
Experience from configuring Kubernetes in an on-prem solution
Personal skills
Structured
Analytical
Good presentation Skills
Team player - communicative, helpful and supportive
About the company
