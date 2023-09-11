DevOps Software Engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Do you want to work close to the product in a company that always puts your best in center?
Mpya Sci & Tech has started a journey and we want you to join us. What characterizes us is curiosity, inclusive leadership, and a permissive environment where everyone is allowed to be who they are. Is this something you want to be part of and contribute to? If you are looking for an employer characterized by a strong culture and with favorable conditions for you as a consultant, then you have probably found the right place!
We are looking for an experienced SW Engineer - DevOps at an advanced level to join our team.
Are you passionate about shaping cutting-edge solutions for optimizing software development processes? This role involves working with various technologies and platforms, including cloud environments, CI/CD tools such as Jenkins and Git, and cloud providers like Azure and AWS.
Tasks
You will be responsible for developing and maintaining CI/CD systems for both cloud-based services and embedded software. Additionally you will contribute to the development of systems for deploying embedded software in manufacturing environments.
Required Skills
• Proficiency in cloud development
• Strong expertise in DevOps practices
• Experience in embedded software development
• Familiarity with cloud platforms like Azure and AWS
• Knowledge of Gerrit for code review
• Competence in CI/CD methodologies, with a focus on Jenkins
• Proficiency in containerization technologies, including Docker
• Familiarity with version control systems like Git
• Swedish understanding is preferred for this role, but we are also flexible when finding the right skills for the role..
We consistently review applications, and as a result, positions may be filled before the stated deadline. If you're interested in this opportunity, we encourage you to apply promptly.
Who we are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and edgy company, in our own way.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
For questions you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, 0733-908035
