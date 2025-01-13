DevOps Software Engineer - Java
2025-01-13
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 2+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:What is in it for you? We are looking for a curious DevOps Software Engineer with knowledge of Java who is eager to help us with smooth rollout applications in accordance with architectural practices outlined in the organization. We use modern tools and agile methods to create business value continuously. We ensure high quality, availability, and adaptability in our delivery. And of course, we have fun together while doing it!What you'll do The DevOps Software Engineer will be part of an agile team responsible for delivering the digital functions necessary for the business to manufacture cars and components across all our plants. This role involves:- Hands-on collaboration with Operation Engineers on the shop floor to help deploy Connected Shopfloor systems.- Configuring pipelines to deploy new versions of applications according to industry standards.- Collaborating closely with the Local Operation Teams (teams located in Plants) to develop solutions that suit business needs in the best possible way.- Preparing monitoring solutions according to business and technical requirements.- Taking part in analyzing new requirements and adjustments to ones already existing. - Developing new features with other colleagues from the team - mainly in Java.Our applications are utilized across all our production plants, making it essential for our systems landscape to be robust, scalable, and efficient. We also strive to adopt modern technologies to ensure we are using the best solutions available. With an always-on mindset, you will assist various departments in the different plants by designing, configuring, and managing solutions for their devices, tools, and applications, all in accordance with factory and corporate standards. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with local IT site teams and receive support from global specialists and operations teams.Who You Are- You are proactive and able to collaborate effectively with colleagues from the team and beyond.- You are an independent Software Engineer with a focus on the DevOps aspect. - You have experience with software development in Java.- You are familiar with REST APIs, databases, cloud services, and messaging systems such as IBM MQ and Kafka.- You have experience with Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift- You possess excellent verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills in English, enabling you to effectively communicate with both technical specialists and individuals without technical knowledge. - You have experience above 2 years in a similar role.We appreciate it if you also haveknowledge of the manufacturing industry.- Knowledge of the automotive industry.- Experience with Windows Service Applications.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
