DevOps & Backend Developer

About Photowall
Photowall is a global leader in custom wallpaper and wall decor. We serve over 20 markets, and have ambitious plans for continued growth through geographic expansion and new product launches. At Photowall, you'll find a dynamic environment with ample opportunities for professional development.
About the Role
Photowall is in an expansive phase, and we are now looking for a developer who is equally comfortable working with infrastructure and building backend features. You'll write code in our PHP/Postgres stack while also shaping how our platform performs, scales, and stays reliable. You'll play a key role in managing our AWS cloud infrastructure, and ensuring we are prepared to handle increased traffic as the company grows. TypeScript and React are a growing part of our stack, so experience with modern React frameworks such as Next.js s a plus.
Your Focus Will Be On:
Ensuring our platform performs reliably under high traffic and spikes
Optimizing our PostgreSQL database to ensure speed and stability
Managing caching solutions, such as Redis, to improve performance and reduce database load
Improving observability and monitoring to detect and resolve performance issues
Managing and optimizing our AWS cloud environment
Server management with Nginx and PHP-FPM
Enhancing our CI/CD pipeline to streamline development workflows
Creating scalable and future-proof solutions to handle growing traffic and user demands
Developing new features in our PHP 8-based backend
Taking part in designing and evolving our architecture, such as building new APIs
Collaborating closely with other developers, product owners, and frontend developers to deliver high-quality solutions
What You Need to Know
We believe you have at least five years of experience as a developer and enjoy a role where backend development is the main focus. You're comfortable tackling complex technical challenges and naturally consider scalability and performance in your work.
Requirements:
At least 5 years of experience in web development
Experience designing and operating scalable, high-availability systems
Solid experience working with PHP or a similar backend language
Strong knowledge of relational databases (PostgreSQL preferred)
Experience managing and optimizing cloud infrastructure, preferably on AWS
Experience working with caching solutions, such as Redis
Understanding of and experience with CI/CD pipelines
Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work in cross-functional teams
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience optimizing performance in scalable applications
Experience with e-commerce
Experience with monitoring and observability tools (New Relic, CloudWatch etc)
Experience with large-scale traffic environments
Bonus: experience with TypeScript and React, and frameworks like Next.js
Why Photowall?
At Photowall, you'll be joining a small, supportive team that values a no-stress environment and simple, robust, high-quality solutions. You will have the opportunity to influence and develop our technical platform at a company that values innovation, collaboration, and personal development - and we look forward to welcoming you on our continued growth journey.
Apply today and become a key player in Photowall's success!
