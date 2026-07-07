DevOps & AI Engineer
Fatalist Development AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a highly autonomous, high-output DevOps & AI Engineer to design and build a pioneering AI-assisted system. This solo-developer initiative will automate the complex integration, merging, and migration of game project branches across versions, encompassing both Unreal Engine 5 and our proprietary APEX engine projects.
You will be responsible for creating an intelligent system that not only manages Git and Perforce workflows but also integrates seamlessly with Jenkins for robust preflight validation and automated testing. Leveraging advanced LLM-powered agentic workflows, the system will classify, triage, and reliably resolve merge conflicts, moving beyond blind binary merges to intelligently interact with engine APIs and scripting environments.
This is a critical role for someone ready to independently build a sophisticated backend agent framework and an intuitive frontend dashboard while leveraging an existing, mature CI/CD infrastructure.
What you'll do
Design and Build an AI-Powered Integration System: Architect, develop, and deploy a comprehensive AI-assisted platform that automates game project branch integration across Unreal Engine 5 and APEX. The system will support both Git and Perforce version control and integrate seamlessly with Jenkins-based CI/CD workflows.
Develop Intelligent Conflict Resolution: Implement advanced LLM-powered agentic workflows to classify, triage, and resolve merge conflicts. Focus on deep contextual understanding, multi-pass investigation, and intelligent decision-making rather than relying on blind binary merges.
Engine and Scripting Automation: Leverage native Python scripting and engine APIs to interact directly with Unreal Engine, automate tasks such as Blueprint recompilation and contract-change updates, and extend these capabilities to proprietary engines such as APEX.
Full-Stack Development and Workflow Orchestration: Independently build both the backend agent framework and an internal, project-specific frontend dashboard. Design and manage complex state machines for "Paused Integration" workflows, enabling human-in-the-loop intervention and continuous learning through self-reflection mechanisms based on human resolutions.
Define and Track Success Metrics: Establish, monitor, and refine key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure AI effectiveness, including Attempt Rate, Escalation Rate, and Rollback Rate, ensuring continuous improvement, operational efficiency, and system reliability.
Who you are:
Version Control & CI/CD Mastery: Deep expertise in both Perforce and Git, with a strong understanding of their distinct workflows and underlying models, as well as hands-on experience designing and authoring Jenkins pipelines for robust CI/CD processes within mature development infrastructures.
Game Engine & Asset Pipeline Knowledge: Working knowledge of Unreal Engine 5 project structures and asset pipelines, including a strong understanding of the challenges associated with merging game-specific assets such as .uasset files, Blueprints, and other engine-generated content.
Applied AI/ML Practitioner: Proven ability to build practical applications using LLMs through APIs, including prompt engineering, context engineering, agentic frameworks, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). Experience applying these techniques to areas such as code-diff analysis, semantic understanding, and automated conflict resolution, with a focus on orchestration rather than model training.
Polyglot Developer & Systems Integrator: Proficient in Python, C# for engine tooling, and C++, with full-stack web development experience (e.g., React and Node.js) for internal dashboard development. Skilled at orchestrating complex systems and integrations across multiple platforms and APIs, including version control systems, CI/CD tools, Jira, and Slack.
Autonomous & Strategic Thinker: A highly self-directed professional capable of independently driving complex projects, strategically leveraging AI orchestration to delegate work to specialized agent sub-systems, and designing resilient architectures with robust state management.
Game Industry Experience: Demonstrated experience in the game industry or engine development, with a strong appreciation for the unique technical and workflow complexities of game production.
Note: Research shows under-represented groups in the industry might not apply to a job if they don't check off every requirement. At Avalanche, we're more about your drive to learn and interest in tackling challenges than what's on your resume! So don't stress if you don't tick every box— shoot us your application anyway! Diverse opinions and different experiences are what make our teams so great, not itemized lists of qualifications.
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games – the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. Our hybrid model requires you to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays to foster collaboration and creativity.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
At Avalanche Studios Group we're always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our passionate team, but please note that relocation assistance is not available for this role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418)
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
9995301