DevOps Manager
2023-09-01
About the role
Our product and technology team is looking for their next DevOps Manager. You'll help us build our smart CPQ tool for a wide variety of industries where your team work will empower manufacturers to get their customers customized products - faster. Tacton's SaaS product empowers businesses to Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) their products in minutes instead of weeks or even months.
Here, at Tacton, we provide hundreds of international manufacturers with an AI solution to drastically decrease sales processes. As a DevOps Manager at Tacton you'll be responsible for defining, prioritizing, and managing the development and evolution of the organization's technology infrastructure products. If you have a passion for innovation and are ready to take the lead in shaping our DevOps strategy, we want to hear from you.
What you will do
In your first weeks as a DevOps Manager, you will jump in and learn our Tacton specific frameworks. Throughout your entire journey at Tacton you'll learn, share, and apply additional knowledge to your build. As a DevOps Manager you will work with Technology, Sales Engineering, Product Management, and other development stakeholders while becoming familiar with all parts of our technology stack.
You will also, among other things work with:
• Facilitate and communicate a clear and compelling product vision for the organization's technology infrastructure, aligned with business goals and objectives.
• Plan and manage progress on agreed goals and projects
• Drive the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of SaaS solutions, continuous integration, and continuous delivery pipelines.
• Development of tools, methods and processes to run, maintain and troubleshoot cloud-native applications.
• Hands-on running, monitoring and maintaining SaaS solutions including their cloud infrastructure.
• Establish and maintain security practices such as vulnerability assessments and penetration testing.
You will join a great team consisting of architects and developers with different backgrounds and seniority levels, and report to Mikael Formanek, VP Engineering. Everyone on the team is hungry for knowledge and passionate in many different areas - performance, web security, making life easier for users, hacking code, optimization (just a few seconds faster!), cloud technology, dealing with large amounts of data, or finding new technologies.
Requirements
• 5+ years of experience as a DevOps or Cloud Admin.
• 3+ years of experience in roles such as Operations manager/coordinator or Infrastructure Product Owner.
• Strong understanding of technology infrastructure concepts, including infrastructure-as-code, networks, servers, databases, cloud services, and security.
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
• Experience with SaaS Infrastructure (preferably AWS, but Azure or Google Cloud will also be considered) and Kubernetes.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams and influence positive change.
• Programming experience in Java or Python
• Experience with Linux.
• Professional proficiency in English.
The recruitment process consists of:
• Personality test and logical ability test
• Cultural and background interview with global talent acquisition
• Business interview with our hiring manager
• Interview with internal partner
• Peer meeting
• Criminal Background check, since you will have privileged access to our infrastructure
• Reference check
What we offer
A competitive salary and great healthcare package are certainly at the top of the list. How do flexible work hours (as long as you attend remote team meetings), and a great work environment sound?
At Tacton you will get the chance to develop your career in an organization that values teamwork and promotes individual growth. We offer a global and open environment working with the latest technology to solve important and complex problems in the manufacturing industry. We offer flexible working conditions, and our teamwork is based on knowledge sharing and professional respect.
Most importantly, we put high value on working as a team and having a great time together!
Our work culture and why you belong.
Collaborative, Engaged, Trustworthy, Customer-Oriented, and Visionary. Do any of these value words resonate with you? If so, we would love to hear more.
And value words are only the tip of the iceberg! Our culture is so much more than words on a poster, we are all dedicated to making Tacton a great place to work. We may describe our culture as "casual" with little hierarchy, and no "big egos". We value effort and celebrate successes. We treat each other kindly and we politely disagree with no hard feelings.
You may find that Tactonites come from many different parts of the world, with many different stories and experiences. And we think that this diversity is part of what makes us great!
We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to providing an environment that champions diversity. The more inclusive we are, the stronger we become.
As a Tactonite you will be welcomed with open arms (even virtually), and we have a comprehensive onboarding program that lets you get up to speed on everything Tacton does. We look forward to receiving your application. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we consider applications on a rolling basis.
About Tacton
Tacton is a leading Software as a Service company trusted by global manufacturers. We got started in the late 1990's when six computer scientists figured out a revolutionary way to help Manufacturers overcome their most business-critical, product configuration challenges. Since those early days, we have grown to support global manufacturers seeking to thrive in a changing world.
