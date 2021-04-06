DevOps Engineers - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm
DevOps Engineers
Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06

Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).

We are looking for DevOps Engineers
To be successful in the role they must have
* Business understanding: Good understanding of what characteristics a Cloud Native Continuous Integration Pipeline need to provide to be a true world class competitive advantage
* Planning and Organizing: Ability and drive to plan the development of the Cloud Native Continuous Integration Pipeline together with CNSF program manager, product owners and architects
* Personality: Curious, Open minded, Strong Collaborative and Perseverant team members who is eager to learn and have a can-do attitude
* A truly agile mind set by innovating, adapting, and responding to change
* Ability to appreciate and leverage on different, and often competing, points of view
* Excellent communication skills in verbal and written English

Technical Skills
* Excellent programming skills in a general-purpose programming language, preferably Python
* Solid interest and understanding of software system development, preferably within the area of the cloud native paradigm
* Proven skills in developing large software systems
* Knowledge within the area of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery Pipeline systems as well as automation of such is an advantage
* Understanding of Spinnaker and Kubernetes is an advantage
* Understanding of what utilizing and leveraging on Open Source implies, especially with respect to dependency management is an advantage
* Good knowledge of security and/or integrity in aspects of software systems is an advantage


Kindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com

www.swediumglobal.com

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06

Adress
Swedium Global Services AB
Karlaplan 10
11520 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5673251

