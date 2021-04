DevOps Engineers - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm

Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).We are looking for DevOps EngineersTo be successful in the role they must haveBusiness understanding: Good understanding of what characteristics a Cloud Native Continuous Integration Pipeline need to provide to be a true world class competitive advantagePlanning and Organizing: Ability and drive to plan the development of the Cloud Native Continuous Integration Pipeline together with CNSF program manager, product owners and architectsPersonality: Curious, Open minded, Strong Collaborative and Perseverant team members who is eager to learn and have a can-do attitudeA truly agile mind set by innovating, adapting, and responding to changeAbility to appreciate and leverage on different, and often competing, points of viewExcellent communication skills in verbal and written EnglishTechnical SkillsExcellent programming skills in a general-purpose programming language, preferably PythonSolid interest and understanding of software system development, preferably within the area of the cloud native paradigmProven skills in developing large software systemsKnowledge within the area of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery Pipeline systems as well as automation of such is an advantageUnderstanding of Spinnaker and Kubernetes is an advantageUnderstanding of what utilizing and leveraging on Open Source implies, especially with respect to dependency management is an advantageGood knowledge of security and/or integrity in aspects of software systems is an advantageKindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com 2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06Swedium Global Services ABKarlaplan 1011520 Stockholm5673251