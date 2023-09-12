DevOps Engineer with 2+ years minimum experience
2023-09-12
Your role
As a DevOps engineer at EyeTee you will work with our clients to build high-quality infrastructure and solutions using modern technologies and methods.
Responsibilities
Build mission-critical high-quality infrastructure. Build infrastructure and integration components that follow industry-standard design patterns, development methodologies, and deployment methods. Take part in system architecture discussions. Collaborate with other developers and stakeholders throughout the development process. Help clients transform into using DevOps best practices and methodology to increase quality and speed up deliveries.
Basic Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, math, scientific or technical discipline. Passionate and fluent in Linux, computer networks, container technology, and cloud infrastructure. 2+ years of experience in software development. 2+ years of experience in DevOps. Interest and ability to learn new technologies as needed.
Preferred Qualifications
Deep understanding of cloud computing; virtualization, hosted services, multi-tenant cloud infrastructures, storage systems, and content delivery networks. Deep understanding of testing, continuous integration, and continuous deployment. Experience with networking technologies, load balancers, firewalls, API proxies, and web security mechanisms, and virtual network functions. Experience with deployment and orchestration technologies such as Puppet, Chef, Salt, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, Mesos, OpenStack, etc. Experience with Continuous Integration orchestration technologies like Jenkins, Bamboo, Gitlab CI, SonarQube, artifact management tools, License and security scanning tools, etc.
Professional experience with multiple programming languages such as Java, C#, C++, Python, GO, and Lua. Experience with database systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cassandra. Experience in system administration tasks in Linux, Unix, or Windows. Experience with IT security practices such as encryption, certificates, public key infrastructure, etc. Ability to work independently and in a team. Interest and ability to learn new technologies and programming languages as needed.
