DevOps Engineer to Tietoevry

If you want to be a Devops superstar - this is the place to be!
Information about the position
As a DevOps engineer at TietoEvry Create, you will be part of the new TietoEvry, which in 2023 has a goal to grow in turnover and staff.
Tietoevry is one of the leading companies in the Nordics building digital services for our clients both in the private and public sectors. Tietoevry Create is looking to expand our DevOps team in Umeå and are now looking for DevOps Engineers to boost their team.
This recruitment process is handled by Professionals Nord and Tietoevry 's wish is that all questions about the service go to stina.vidmark@pn.se
The team
You will be part of a competent team that together has a lot of experience and knowledge. You 'll get an opportunity to participate in many different projects and deliveries where you become part of the delivery team and work together towards different customers.
Tietoevrys DevOps Experts implement solutions for their customers, they are also involved in automation activities and effective usage and migrations to cloud platforms.
Tietoevrys goal is to increase the level of automation and increase speed and quality for their customers by implementing solutions using concepts like CI/CD, Infrastructure as Code, Configuration as Code along with utilization of cloud platforms.
Work tasks/job assignments
• Lead DevOps and Agile transformations for customers
• Introducing Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Deployment and Test Automation concepts with the target of building a world-class automatic delivery pipeline
• Providing automatic setup and efficient usage of cloud-based environments
• Providing tools, frameworks, and processes that secure the quality of customer application
• Suggesting optimizations and improvements to reduce lead times time and remove bottlenecks in product development
We are looking for
Candidates who have a drive to build a career in DevOps. Perhaps you have previously been a developer or worked with infrastructure where you encountered DevOps and automation (CI/CD/TA), which gave you the drive and passion to develop into a DevOps expert.
We believe that your personal qualities are crucial to how well you will thrive in the role. You are a self-driven person who are interested in learning and adapting to new technology and trends. For this role you need knowledge of Swedish and English. Furthermore, you have an automation and improvement mindset in all implementation work and are analytic and a problem solver.
