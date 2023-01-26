DevOps Engineer to Schneider Electric in Lund!
Are you dreaming about your next career step as a DevOps Engineer and want to work with software development in a global company? Schneider Electric drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading processes and energy technologies to enable full efficiency and sustainability opportunities for businesses. If you want to dive into the latest, exciting new technology- Schneider Electric is the place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As our new DevOps Engineer, you will join the System Infrastructure team that currently has three people. Your future colleagues have solid experience in the field, are open-minded and eager to assist one another when needed. No day is like the other on the team and every day will bring fresh problems to solve and challenges to overcome. We work daily with our in-house developed system of microservices on a variety of platforms from bare metal to Kubernetes and VMs as well as maintaining a standard DevSecOps suite of tools such as Jenkins, Artifactory and Static Code Analyzers with assistance from monitoring tools such as Zabbix and Grafana.
We offer you
• A chance to pursue your career in a global company, widely known within the field, with the newest technologies
• The possibility to work partly remote a few days a week
• An inclusive work environment that promotes work-life balance
• Trust to set your own agenda with the team
• A close-knit team always striving to learn new things
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about being a consultant at Academic Work at:Konsult på Academic Work | Academic Work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In the role as a DevOps Engineer your work tasks will include both planned and unplanned duties.
Some of the tasks include:
• Planned activities such as developing internal systems that are used by the developers in terms of design discussions, code review, implementation, etc.
• Unplanned activities such as handling occasional server crashes, fixing hardware, troubleshooting, analysis and problem-solving
• Be in contact and collaborate with global departments at Schneider Electric, which is why unimpeded English is a must!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We will put a lot of emphasis on the personal qualities for this position, but in terms of technical competences, we believe you:
• Have strong knowledge in both Linux and Python with experience or projects that demonstrate this
• Are comfortable working with code in GIT
• Are unimpeded in the English language
While not essential the following are nice to haves as we also work with these technologies:
• Rust
• Kubernetes
• Azure
• Windows
• VMWare ESXi
• OpenStack
As a person, we believe:
• You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, where no day is ever the same.
• You know when to ask for help, and how to best use Google to find solutions
• You are unafraid to say "I don't know" or ask for help.
• You understand that, while you could do everything in Python, perhaps there is an alternative that would work better
• You are diplomatic and flexible; there are a lot of things we could do or want to do, but there's only so much time
• You are curious; you keep up with the latest technologies and are always on the lookout for a new solution to an existing problem.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Lund
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
