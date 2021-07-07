Devops Engineer To Our It-Division - Alten Sverige AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2021-07-07ALTEN is looking for someone who knows their way around DevOps and Cloud. To thrive in this role, we believe you are a creative, responsible and ambitious person who value good teamwork. If you would like to be part of a dynamic environment where you get the opportunity to work with the latest technologies and awesome colleagues then ALTEN could be a great match for you! Apply now and be a part of our amazing journey to the future.THE CONSULTANT ROLEAs a developer at ALTEN, you will be part of our wonderful international consulting team where our consultants have an average of 8 years of experience within IT. As a consultant you will get the opportunity to work on national and international projects at one of our world-leading customers or inhouse. Our customers are found in industries such as vehicles, telecom, defense, energy, engineering, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, where our consultants are active throughout the product development chain. Every employee is equally important to our company growth and success, and therefore we value individual feedback and work actively with personal development.We are looking to strengthen our IT-team with another experienced DevOps talent. We believe you have a background in development and are passionate about DevOps. Perhaps you also have experience as a technical consultant or advisor.Requirements:BSc/MSc or equivalent in a relevant fieldMinimum of 1 year hands on experience with DevOpsExperience of software developmentSolid Cloud experience (AWS, Azure) or a passion to learnCI/CDLinuxDocker and KubernetesGit / Jenkins / GerritOther desired qualifications:Agile development methods like ScrumGoLangScripting languages such as Python, Go or BashTerraform and infrastructure as codeAzure DevOpsWE OFFER YOUThe opportunity to work with what you are passionate about and at the same time develop and broaden your skills and together with your coaching manager, you build your career so that you can reach your goals and dreams! Through our internal networks such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Academy, you are also given the opportunity to work with issues and activities that you are passionate about together with your colleagues. At ALTEN, we value work life balance and work actively to maintain this. We offer benefits such as wellness allowance, bicycle for staff, personal education budget, occupational pension and insurance. We also have a collective agreement.ALTEN is rewarded as "Career Company 2021"If you have any questions please contact Aida Finström, Talent Acquisition Partner ITCurrently, the hiring team is on summer vacation, therefore it might take a bit longer than usual for us to review your application.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-07-07Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15Alten Sverige AB5852855