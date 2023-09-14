Devops Engineer To Husqvarna Construction
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of it?
YOU WILL
Here you will get the opportunity to be part of the whole chain from deeply embedded software to the global manufacturing units. As DevOps Engineer you will work in broad domains and support in the whole software development life cycle, from coding and deployment to maintenance and updates. You are the vital part making sure that our software pipelines and toolchains are fit for purpose and up to date with the best practices. Development of CI/CD toolchains is one part of your daily work and for example supporting the development of Azure microservices.
This is an inspiring and challenging role as it stretches the DevOps principles from software engineering to product manufacturing. You will be the key to deployment of new production lines where your software makes sure that every produced product gets the right firmware and configuration.
WE OFFER
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We Care, We are Committed and We are Courageous.
You will be part of a great team located at the Husqvarna Construction headquarter just outside of Gothenburg, in Jonsered. We have a hybrid working model and also a creative work environment where you will get a lot of freedom and responsibility to create, innovate and grow.
YOU ARE
We are looking for you who have some years of relevant work experience within software development. You probably also have experience working with for example process development for release of software/test, system administration and/or operations. You have worked with scripted languages, such as Python or Bash. It's a merit if you have worked with tools within the CI/CD workflow such as Jenkins, Git, Gerrit, Robot Framework and/or Docker.
As a person you have a strong drive to learn and enjoy a role where you get responsibility and can take initiatives. You have good collaboration and communication skills and like working together with others in teams. Your mindset is flexible, and you easily adapt to new circumstances. You have a great interest within DevOps and software automation processes and also in improving tools and ways of working.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Rebecca Oldenfeldt at 070-301 32 98/ rebecca.oldenfeldt@nexergroup.com
or Jenny Nilsson at 070-301 82 79/ jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
, should you want to learn more about the position.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
HUSQVARNA CONSTRUCTION AS AN EMPLOYER
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se
