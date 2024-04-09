DevOps Engineer to Dustin!
2024-04-09
Are you a passionate DevOps engineer looking to grow within a global organization in a team with an open and vibrant culture? Dustin is currently seeking a DevOps engineer with expertise in both infrastructure and applications. Join us on this exciting journey!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be working in a team of 4 individuals comprising Cloud Engineers and DevOps Engineers. The role is focused on applications and infrastructure. Dustin believes in utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency, scalability, and innovation. As they progress on this thrilling journey, they seek a passionate DevOps engineer to play a key role in their cloud transformation and automation initiatives.
This role requires thinking outside the box; Dustin strives to handle everything in-house. It's not a perfect environment that you step into; we're looking for someone who relishes the challenge. A person who can build things from the ground up, contribute ideas, and never encounter a closed door. The team has a culture built on teamwork. No peering over shoulders; trust in your colleagues is essential.
You are offered
• Innovative Projects: Work on groundbreaking projects that leverage the latest cloud technologies, ensuring you're always at the cutting edge of the industry.
• Continuous Learning: Receive sponsored certifications, training, and workshops to expand your skills
• Career Growth: Clear pathways for advancement. They will support your professional journey if you aim to specialize further.
• Flexible Work Arrangements: A flexible work life where we embrace the mix of working digitally and from the office
• Supportive Culture: Work in an inclusive, supportive, and diverse environment where every team member's well-being is a priority.
• Exciting Challenges: Embrace unique challenges daily, pushing you to think, learn, and innovate beyond the conventional.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Performance Optimization: Ensure systems are performant and can handle the desired load.
• Infrastructure Automation: Set up and manage tools for continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD).
• Collaboration: Collaborate with developers, testers, and system administrators to ensure smooth operations across teams.
• Infrastructure as Code (IaC): Use scripts and definitions to manage and provision infrastructure resources.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant education
• Proficiency in Scripting Languages: e.g., Bash, Python, PowerShell.
• Knowledge of CI/CD Tools: e.g., Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, GitLab CI.
• Infrastructure as Code (IAC): Proficiency with tools like Terraform, CloudFormation, or ARM templates.
• Ability to script in languages like Python, Bash, or PowerShell.
• Who are fluent in English
It is meritorious if you are
• Containerization: Familiarity with tools like Docker and container orchestration systems such as Kubernetes.
• Monitoring Tools: e.g., Nagios, Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana).
• Experience with cloud-based databases such as Amazon RDS, Azure SQL Database, or Google Cloud SQL.
• Fluent in Swedish.
