DevOps engineer to a Leading-edge Startup in Gothenburg!

Do you want to be part of a mature startup and work closely with new technologies? Do you already have experience working with DevOps and want to take the next step in your career? In the role of DevOps Engineer at our client, you will be part of an exciting growth journey and take significant personal responsibility. Welcome to submit your application!
About the role
As a DevOps Engineer, you will quickly take on a lot of personal responsibility and drive your own work forward. You will belong to a team focusing on software, but there are also teams in the office focusing on hardware and architecture. We are seeking a skilled DevOps engineer to play a key role in their software development and deployment processes. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in DevOps methods, automation, and documented experience in implementing and optimizing CI/CD. As a CI/CD specialist, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve the software delivery pipeline, enhance system reliability, and increase efficiency through automation.
Some of your responsibilities will be:
Design, implement, and maintain robust CI/CD pipelines for various software projects.
Collaborate with development teams to integrate CI/CD best practices into the software development lifecycle.
Automate and streamline deployment processes to achieve continuous delivery goals.
Monitor and optimize system performance, reliability, and availability.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure.
Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovativesolutions.
Security monitoring and network configuration and maintenance
Firewall configuration and maintenance
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer with a focus on CI/CD.
Strong proficiency in scripting languages (e.g., Python, Shell, or Ruby).
Experience with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Knowledge of infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools like Terraform or Ansible.
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
About the company
Our client is a cutting-edge technology company located in Gothenburg. They're vspecialize in developing hardware IP blocks that efficiently remove unnecessary information from microchips in data centers and smart devices. Their mission is to enable their clients to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and break the trend of digitalization's energy consumption. Out client are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and making a positive impact on the world.
About the Employment
This is a consulting assignment, which means that initially, you will be employed by Friday. The ambition from the Client's side as well as ours is that after 6-12 months, you will be directly employed by the client.
Scope: Full-time
Start: June or July
Contact person: Stina Högström, stina.hogstrom@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
