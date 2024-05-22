DevOps Engineer Stockholm
2024-05-22
Are you an experienced DevOps engineer who wants to be a part of building the new organization within ALTEN Software Automotive. Join us at ALTEN in Stockholm and work with cutting-edge technologies to create a sustainable future together with our clients, and get the opportunity to work with world leading companies within the Automotive Industry.
Does this sound interesting? Apply today!
AS AN CONSULTANT AT ALTEN YOU'LL FIND
• A dynamic, innovative and international environment with brilliant colleagues.
• A variety of assignments and opportunities to influence the world and your own development.
• Coaching leadership to guide you to success.
• Personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget.
YOU ARE YOU?
Besides from being passionate about DevOps we think you are:
• Communicative, responsive and collaborative.
• Experienced in Python, GoLang or Bash, AWS, CI/CD, Docker or Kubernetes, Git or Jenkins.
MERITORIOUS IF YOU HAVE
• 3+ years of practical experience in DevOps.
• Work experience in agile environments.
• Swedish language skills.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. Ersättning
