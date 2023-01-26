DevOps Engineer for building CI/CD pipelines
2023-01-26
Our offer
As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. In multidisciplinary teams you make your contribution to the most innovative products in the rapidly transforming automotive industry.
All our projects, whether in-house or at our leading customers, are part of our ambition of making life more advanced, more sustainable and easier. Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment branded by ambition and care. You will be working with cutting edge technology, developing yourself surrounded by dedicated colleagues with high expertise.
Your role
The skills and proficiencies required to fill up this role are:
- Proficient in at least one of the scripting languages like Python, Shell, Groovy etc.
- Expertise in using DevOps tools like Git and GitHub, Jenkins for building CI/CD pipelines
- Good to have strong testing skills
- Experience of working with tools like artifactory (JFrog), Dockor and Message Bus
- Proficient in cloud platform tools like Amazon web services or Azure
- Software development methodologies
- Software architecture.
Proactively drive initiatives to improve project delivery e.g., improve code quality, suggest changes to ways-of-working and more. Proven success in a team orientated environment and use of agile methods.
It is important that you want to work with the latest technologies and have a drive to make a difference with a strong delivery mindset.
Your profile
Bachelor, Masters, or Civil Engineering degree
5 years of DevOps engineering experience.
Fluency in both Swedish and English.
Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously.
Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
