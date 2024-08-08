Devops Engineer (Cloud)
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
Are you an experienced DevOps Engineer with a passion for cloud technologies? We are looking for a dynamic and technically skilled individual to join our team and manage CI/CD pipelines for cloud-based applications.
About the Role:
• Implement and Manage CI/CD Pipelines: Build and maintain continuous integration and delivery pipelines for cloud-based applications.
• Automate Processes: Automate deployment, monitoring, and scaling of applications and infrastructure.
• Ensure System Reliability and Performance: Monitor and enhance system reliability and performance.
• Collaborate with Development and Operations Teams: Work closely with development and operations teams to streamline workflows and improve collaboration.
• Optimize Infrastructure and Application Performance: Analyze and optimize performance for both infrastructure and applications on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Qualifications:
• Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field.
• Experience: Proven experience in DevOps and cloud technologies.
• Technical Skills: Experience with CI/CD tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or CircleCI; knowledge of automation tools like Terraform, Ansible, or Kubernetes.
• Soft Skills: Excellent problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills.
• Language Requirements: Proficiency in both Swedish and English is a must.
Why Join Us?
• Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technologies and solutions.
• Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous development and learning.
• Collaborative Culture: Be part of a dynamic and supportive team.
• Impactful Work: Contribute to projects that drive technological advancement and innovation.
Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply now and join our innovative team!
How to Apply: Submit your resume and cover letter detailing your experience on our website https://lnkd.in/dJV_fhr2.
For questions, please contact shivani@vipas.se
.
Note: Apply only if you have a Sweden work permit/PR/Citizenship. No visa sponsorship provided outside Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-07
E-post: shivani@vipas.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://lnkd.in/dJV_fhr2.
Viggholmsvägen 37 (visa karta
)
127 43 SKÄRHOLMEN Jobbnummer
8829538